Soccer-Honduras defender Quaye handed 18-month doping ban

Honduras defender Wisdom Quaye has been banned for 18 months due to an anti-doping rule violation, soccer's global governing body FIFA said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 21:01 IST
Honduras defender Wisdom Quaye has been banned for 18 months due to an anti-doping rule violation, soccer's global governing body FIFA said on Tuesday. The 24-year-old right back tested positive for clostebol -- which is prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency -- following a World Cup qualifying match on Feb. 2.

"The sanction followed the player's admission of the violation and the subsequent conclusion of a case resolution agreement between the player, FIFA and WADA," FIFA said in a statement. "The sanction is therefore final and binding."

FIFA said that since the period of provisional suspension served by Quaye had been credited against his 18-month period of ineligibility, the player was banned until Aug. 1, 2023.

