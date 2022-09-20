Mohali T20I: Pandya's unbeaten 71 helps India set 209-run target against Australia

India posted a mammoth total of 208 propelled by half-centuries of Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and a blinder of an innings from Surya Kumar Yadav. After losing quick wickets in the initial overs, India came back strongly with the help of KL Rahul (55) and Suryakumar Yadav (46) who stitched an important third wicket partnership of 68 runs to power India to a commendable total. Hardik Pandya () also played an attacking inning and punished the Australian bowlers to help India achieve a daunting total.

Australian captain Aaron Finch invited India to bat in the first innings after winning the toss. Australia made quick inroads in the Indian batting line up with Rohit Sharma losing his wicket to Hazlewood in the third over, in an attempt to make use of the fielding restrictions. Nathan Ellis positioned at deep square leg gobbled up the flick played by the Indian captain.

Ellis then cut short Kohli's scratchy inning in the fifth over, ending his seven ball stay. Kohli failed to clear the infield, dragging a length ball to mid-on, spooning a simple catch to Cameron green. A few eye-catching strokes from Rahul and Yadav ensured India made use of the powerplay. India ended the powerplay at 46 with the loss of two wickets. KL Rahul then partnered with Surya to take the attack to the Australian bowlers, providing India with much required momentum in the middle overs. KL notched up his fifty in the process, proving his worth at the top of the batting order. The right-hander smashed three sixes and four boundaries, before being dismissed to hazelwood at 55, leaving India at 103/3 in the 12th over.

The wicket of Rahul did not stop Surya from continuing to play flamboyant shots as he sent the ball over the ropes twice consecutively in the next over of Zampa. India were 126/4 in the 14th over when Surya made his way to the pavilion. However, Cameron Green got the better of the batter as he had him edge a rising delivery to Matthew Wade behind the stumps. Surya made a contribution of 46 from 25 balls, smashing four sixes and two boundaries.

Axar Patel was promoted ahead of Dinesh Karthik but failed to make a mark as he was sent back in the 16th over leaving the team at 146/5. The designated finisher Karthik failed to trouble the opposition as he perished in the 19th over looking to play big shots.

Hardik Pandya took over the mantle from Surya and continued playing attacking shots, plundering the Aussies for runs whenever the Australian bowlers erred in their line and length. Pandya scored an unbeaten half-century and ended with 71 from 30 playing the role of the finisher. The all-rounder smashed five sixes and seven boundaries powering India to 208/6 at the end of 20 overs.

Brief Score: India 208/6 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 71*, KL Rahul 55; Nathan Ellis 3/30) vs Australia (ANI)

