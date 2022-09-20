Bajrang Puniya receives grand welcome after his Bronze Medal finish in the World Wrestling C'ships 2022

World Wrestling Championships Bronze medalist Bajrang Puniya arrived at IGI airport on Tuesday amidst fans turning up in huge numbers to welcome their hero. Fans flocked to the IGI airport accompanied with celeberatory music being played on dhols and trumpets. They grooved to dhol beats while welcoming Bajrang at the airport.

People lined up outside the airport to catch a glimpse of the wrestler and joined the procession to celebrate the wrestler's accomplishment. The ace wrestler acknowledged the crowd and thanked them for such a grand. Bajrang was seen driving out of the airport in a car which had cut outs of the wrestler.

He also stepped out of the sunroof with folded hands in a thankful gesture for the support and love being showered on him by the Indian fans. While sharing a message for the fans, the wrestler said, "We should have love for our country and strive to acheive for it and it's glory."

Ace Indian wrestler and Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia captured a bronze medal in the men's 65 kg category at the ongoing World Wrestling Championships 2022, by defeating Puerto Rico's Sebastian C Rivera in the bronze medal bout. He defeated Rivera in the bout by 11-9. The wrestler, who recently won a gold medal in Commonwealth Games scripted a remarkable comeback to win the match. He won on basis of VPO1-Points and the opponent's scores.

This is Punia's fourth medal at the Championships, starting his journey with bronze in 2013. He went on to win silver in the 2018 Championships and followed it with another bronze in 2019. Now, he has four championship medals. This was India's second medal at the 2022 World Wrestling Championships with the first medal being won by Vinesh Phogat.

Indian wrestler and Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medalist Vinesh Phogat captured a bronze medal in the women's 53 kg category at the World Wrestling Championships 2022, defeating reigning European champion Emma Malmgren from Sweden. The three-time CWG gold medalist overpowered her Swedish opponent to win the match 8-0.The championships started on September 10 and ended on September 18. (ANI)

