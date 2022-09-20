Left Menu

NFL-Bills cornerback Jackson released from hospital with 'no major injury'

The incident prompted a nearly 10-minute delay in the game while Jackson, a seventh-round pick of the Bills in the 2020 NFL Draft, was placed on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance as his team mates gathered around. Jackson, who had full movement of his extremities as he was taken to hospital, will undergo further evaluation on Tuesday, the Bills said.

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 21:19 IST
NFL-Bills cornerback Jackson released from hospital with 'no major injury'
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson has been released from hospital as tests determined there was "no major injury" to his neck or spinal cord after a brutal collision with a team mate, the NFL team said on Tuesday. Jackson was taken off the field in an ambulance and brought to hospital for evaluation of a neck injury after an inadvertent collision with a team mate late in the first half of the Bills' Monday night romp of the visiting Tennessee Titans.

The 25-year-old Jackson tackled a Tennessee receiver moments before Tremaine Edmunds dove in and collided with his team mate, whose head and neck bent backward on impact. The incident prompted a nearly 10-minute delay in the game while Jackson, a seventh-round pick of the Bills in the 2020 NFL Draft, was placed on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance as his team mates gathered around.

Jackson, who had full movement of his extremities as he was taken to hospital, will undergo further evaluation on Tuesday, the Bills said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022