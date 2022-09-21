Left Menu

Soccer-Juve's Di Maria handed two-match ban for elbowing player

Juventus forward Angel Di Maria has been handed a two-match ban, ruling him out of games against Bologna and AC Milan, for elbowing Monza's Armando Izzo in the chest during Sunday's 1-0 away defeat, Serie A said on Tuesday. A two-match ban is the standard suspension for 'serious unsportsmanlike behaviour'. Di Maria has already missed three matches in all competitions through injury this season.

Juventus forward Angel Di Maria has been handed a two-match ban, ruling him out of games against Bologna and AC Milan, for elbowing Monza's Armando Izzo in the chest during Sunday's 1-0 away defeat, Serie A said on Tuesday. The Argentina international avoided a longer suspension for violent conduct as the Serie A judge said he did not hurt Izzo. A two-match ban is the standard suspension for 'serious unsportsmanlike behaviour'.

Di Maria has already missed three matches in all competitions through injury this season. Juve are eighth in the table with 10 points after seven games and host Bologna on Oct. 2 after the international break and visit Milan six days later.

