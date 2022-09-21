Left Menu

Rugby-Williams ruled out of Wales' November internationals after surgery

Wales fullback Liam Williams has been ruled out of the team's November internationals after having surgery for a collarbone injury suffered on his Cardiff debut against Munster. He is expected to be out until January. Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young said after the game that he was "desperately disappointed" for Williams.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2022 01:07 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 01:02 IST
Rugby-Williams ruled out of Wales' November internationals after surgery
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

Wales fullback Liam Williams has been ruled out of the team's November internationals after having surgery for a collarbone injury suffered on his Cardiff debut against Munster. The 31-year-old, who joined Cardiff from Scarlets for the start of the 2022-23 season, sustained the injury in the game on Saturday following a tackle by Calvin Nash and underwent surgery two days later. He is expected to be out until January.

Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young said after the game that he was "desperately disappointed" for Williams. "He was so eager to have a good season," Young said. "He's done everything that has been asked of him since he came to Cardiff and I thought he was looking sharp in the game.

"I'm gutted for him, it's a big blow for us and a big blow for Wales. Injuries happen, that's professional sport. Liam was so upset after the game because he wanted to have a strong season. Nothing you can say or do can make it any better. "Sometimes the sport can be ugly."

Williams will target a return to the Wales team for their Six Nations campaign in February 2023, but will miss their games in November against New Zealand (Nov. 5), Argentina (Nov. 12), Georgia (Nov. 19) and Australia (Nov. 26).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-Biden said the pandemic is over. Is it?; China reports 990 new COVID cases for Sept 18 vs 1,189 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-Biden said the pandemic is over. Is it?; Chin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022