Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Hales felt like he was making his 'debut again' after England return; ATP roundup: Three-time champ Gilles Simon advances in Metz and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-Hales felt like he was making his 'debut again' after England return

England opener Alex Hales said he felt like he was making his debut again after returning to the side for the first time in three years in Tuesday's Twenty20 International win over Pakistan. Hales made 53 from 40 balls and Harry Brook scored an unbeaten 42 as England defeated Pakistan by six wickets in Karachi in the first of the seven T20s.

ATP roundup: Three-time champ Gilles Simon advances in Metz

French wild card Gilles Simon, who plans to retire after the 2022 season, won his first-round match against Belgium's David Goffin 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday at the Moselle Open in Metz, France. Simon won the indoor hard-court event in his home nation in 2010, 2013 and 2018. He has not won a tournament since June 2019 but got off to a strong start in Metz by winning 23 of his 31 first-service points (74.2 percent) and 11 of 18 second-service points (61.1 percent).

Golf-International team embracing underdog status for Presidents Cup

International captain Trevor Immelman believes his team for this week's Presidents Cup may have been severely weakened by LIV Golf defections but their underdog status will allow them to play with more freedom against the United States. The ineligibility of players like Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann -- who were automatic qualifiers for the International team until their decision to join LIV Golf -- forced Immelman to scramble to assemble his 12-man roster.

Golf-Presidents Cup overshadowed by prospect of PGA v LIV Royal Rumble

The Presidents Cup is unlikely to be on any list of great sporting rivalries, but as the U.S. and an International team prepared on Tuesday for their Quail Hollow showdown there was whimsical talk of what could be golf's ultimate duel -- the PGA Tour v LIV Golf. Rivalries are part of the foundation of sport and any rivalry worthy of attention requires a bit of bad blood, something that is not in short supply when it comes to the bitter feud between the PGA Tour and rebel LIV Golf Series.

In land of Maradona and Messi, fans jostle for World Cup stickers

In convenience stores around Argentina, kids - and their parents - are caught up in a new craze: the hunt for soccer World Cup stickers that have driven the already sport-mad country into a frenzy and left many shops with no stock left to sell. In the birthplace of soccer legends Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi, signs in some shop windows read "no more stickers or albums", referring to the 2022 collectible sticker albums ahead of the November tournament in Qatar.

Soccer-Dier says family don't attend away games due to fan behavior

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier said fan behavior at soccer games is a serious problem and that he feels "too uncomfortable" for his family to attend away matches. The Premier League said in June it will introduce enhanced safety measures to prevent crowd misbehavior, with clubs unanimously agreeing that visiting teams will provide additional stewards for away matches.

Soccer-Rights groups ask sponsors to press FIFA, Qatar on migrant worker compensation

FIFA's partners and World Cup sponsors must urge world soccer's governing body and the Qatari government to compensate migrant workers who suffered while preparing the nation for the event, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and FairSquare said on Tuesday. Qatar has faced intense criticism from human rights groups over its treatment of migrant workers, who along with other foreigners comprise the bulk of the country's population.

Golf-Immelman sought PGA Tour explanation for Oosthuizen's Presidents Cup ban

International captain Trevor Immelman said on Tuesday he asked the PGA Tour why Louis Oosthuizen, who resigned his membership before it became known that he joined LIV Golf, could not be part of his squad for this week's Presidents Cup. Oosthuizen, who has played in the last four editions of the Presidents Cup, had hoped that by resigning from the PGA Tour, which runs the Presidents Cup, he would remain eligible for the match-play event at Quail Hollow Club.

Soccer-Chelsea sack commercial director Willoughby over 'inappropriate messages

Chelsea said they have terminated commercial director Damian Willoughby's employment with immediate effect after receiving evidence he had sent "inappropriate messages" before being appointed by the Premier League side. Willoughby began working at Chelsea earlier this month following the club's takeover by an investment group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

Justin Thomas on LIV's rankings gripe: 'It's their fault'

Justin Thomas understands why LIV Golf players are fighting hard to receive world rankings points for their events, but he strongly disagrees with their stance. LIV sent a letter to the chairman of the Official World Golf Ranking organization urging that players receive points for playing in the breakaway tour's events. The series even wants points to be retroactive to include the five events already staged.

(With inputs from agencies.)