Left Menu

Julius Baer Cup: Erigaisi in 2nd spot; Praggnanandhaa in fourth place

Indias teenaged Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanandhaa are placed second and joint fourth respectively after 12 rounds in the preliminary phase of Julius Baer Generation Cup online rapid chess tournament here.World champion Magnus Carlsen is on top of the standings with 25 points, one ahead of Erigiasi, while Quang Liem Le China is third on 20 points.The 19-year-old Erigaisi started day three with a win over veteran Ukrainian Vasyl Ivanchuk.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 21-09-2022 11:11 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 11:10 IST
Julius Baer Cup: Erigaisi in 2nd spot; Praggnanandhaa in fourth place
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

India's teenaged Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanandhaa are placed second and joint fourth respectively after 12 rounds in the preliminary phase of Julius Baer Generation Cup online rapid chess tournament here.

World champion Magnus Carlsen is on top of the standings with 25 points, one ahead of Erigiasi, while Quang Liem Le (China) is third on 20 points.

The 19-year-old Erigaisi started day three with a win over veteran Ukrainian Vasyl Ivanchuk. However, he suffered a reversal against Poland's Jan-Krzystof Duda in round 10. After a draw against Boris Gelfand (Israel) in the 11th round, he ended the day with a victory over teenager Christopher Yoo (USA).

The 17-year-old Praggnanandhaa, who started very well on day one with three wins, could only manage four draws on the third day. Beginning with a draw against compatriot B Adhiban, he had to share points with Quang Liem Li, David Navara (Czech Republic) and Hans Niemann (USA) in rounds 10, 11 and 12 respectively.

Carlsen won three of his four matches on the day to move one point clear of the field. He beat Ivan Saric, Duda and Gelfand to underline his supremacy.

Adhiban won his first match of the tournament, beating Saric but continues to languish in 15th place with eight points.

Three more rounds remain to be played in the preliminary phase after which the top eight will battle it out in the knockout quarter-finals.

The event features 16 players spanning three generations and is being held on a round-robin-cum-knockout format.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022