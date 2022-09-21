Cricket Victoria terminates James Pattinson's contract after mutual agreement

Cricket Victoria has agreed to terminate the contract of former Australian pacer James Pattinson for the upcoming season. "Cricket Victoria can confirm it has mutually agreed to a termination of James Pattinson's Victorian contract for the upcoming season," said a statement from the state's governing body of the sport on Wednesday.

32-year-old Pattinson informed Cricket Victoria of his desire to take an extended break from the game to spend more time with his young family and allow his body to recover after playing for Nottinghamshire in the English County Championship. The fast bowler was released by Nottinghamshire last month at his own request for fitness and family reasons.

"This decision has been a really difficult one for me given my how much I love playing for Victoria and have given it my all for the last 14 years," Pattinson said. "After the birth of our second child and my now well-documented injuries in recent years, it is the right time to take a break from the game. I owe it to my teammates and myself and at the moment it is clear I need the rest. It will also allow me to spend more time at home with our daughters."

"Some of my fondest memories playing cricket have been for Victoria, the success we have had and the friendships I have made. The fire still burns deep in me but I am also honest about where I am at," he concluded. Pattinson made his Victorian debut in the 2008/09 season and was part of Victoria's Sheffield Shield wins in 2014/15, 2016/17 and 2018/19.

Graham Manou, Cricket Victoria's General Manager Cricket Performance said: "As his teammates and opposition batters will attest, James has been one of the fiercest competitors in Australian cricket. He has an ability to inspire his teammates combined with his exceptional skill level is something we will miss."

"We wish James well as he takes this time to prioritise his family and his health. James knows he will always be welcome around the CitiPower Centre and that we will continue to support him as he transitions to life beyond cricket," he added. The pacer has represented Australia in 21 Test matches in his career from 2011-2020, in which he took 81 wickets with best bowling figures of 5/27.

He has also played 15 ODIs for the national side, taking 16 wickets in the 50-over format with best figures of 4/51. Lastly, he has played four T20Is for Australia, taking three wickets for his team, with best figures of 2/17. (ANI)

