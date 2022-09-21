Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Hales felt like he was making his 'debut again' after England return; ATP roundup: Three-time champ Gilles Simon advances in Metz and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-Hales felt like he was making his 'debut again' after England return

England opener Alex Hales said he felt like he was making his debut again after returning to the side for the first time in three years in Tuesday's Twenty20 International win over Pakistan. Hales made 53 from 40 balls and Harry Brook scored an unbeaten 42 as England defeated Pakistan by six wickets in Karachi in the first of the seven T20s.

ATP roundup: Three-time champ Gilles Simon advances in Metz

French wild card Gilles Simon, who plans to retire after the 2022 season, won his first-round match against Belgium's David Goffin 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday at the Moselle Open in Metz, France. Simon won the indoor hard-court event in his home nation in 2010, 2013 and 2018. He has not won a tournament since June 2019 but got off to a strong start in Metz by winning 23 of his 31 first-service points (74.2 per cent) and 11 of 18 second-service points (61.1 per cent).

Golf-Presidents Cup overshadowed by prospect of PGA v LIV Royal Rumble

The Presidents Cup is unlikely to be on any list of great sporting rivalries, but as the U.S. and an International team prepared on Tuesday for their Quail Hollow showdown there was whimsical talk of what could be golf's ultimate duel -- the PGA Tour v LIV Golf. Rivalries are part of the foundation of sport and any rivalry worthy of attention requires a bit of bad blood, something that is not in short supply when it comes to the bitter feud between the PGA Tour and rebel LIV Golf Series.

Tennis-Australian Saville set for a lengthy time on sidelines after knee injury

Australian Daria Saville is staring at another lengthy period on the sidelines after the former world number 20 confirmed on Wednesday she had torn a ligament in her left knee while playing in Tokyo. Moscow-born Saville, who competed under her maiden name Gavrilova until marrying Australian tennis player Luke Saville last year, has been blighted by major injuries throughout her career.

Soccer-Dier says family don't attend away games due to fan behaviour

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier said fan behaviour at soccer games is a serious problem and that he feels "too uncomfortable" for his family to attend away matches. The Premier League said in June it will introduce enhanced safety measures to prevent crowd misbehaviour, with clubs unanimously agreeing that visiting teams will provide additional stewards for away matches.

Soccer-Rights groups ask sponsors to press FIFA, Qatar on migrant worker compensation

FIFA's partners and World Cup sponsors must urge world soccer's governing body and the Qatari government to compensate migrant workers who suffered while preparing the nation for the event, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and FairSquare said on Tuesday. Qatar has faced intense criticism from human rights groups over its treatment of migrant workers, who along with other foreigners comprise the bulk of the country's population.

Golf-Immelman sought PGA Tour explanation for Oosthuizen's Presidents Cup ban

International captain Trevor Immelman said on Tuesday he asked the PGA Tour why Louis Oosthuizen, who resigned his membership before it became known that he joined LIV Golf, could not be part of his squad for this week's Presidents Cup. Oosthuizen, who has played in the last four editions of the Presidents Cup, had hoped that by resigning from the PGA Tour, which runs the Presidents Cup, he would remain eligible for the match-play event at Quail Hollow Club.

MLB roundup: Aaron Judge bashes No. 60 in Yanks' rally

Aaron Judge reached 60 homers when he led off the ninth inning with a drive to the left-field bleachers, and the milestone blast sparked a five-run rally that gave the York Yankees a 9-8 victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. Judge joined Babe Ruth (60 in 1927) and Roger Maris (61 in 1961) as the third AL player to reach 60 when he drove a 3-1 sinker about halfway up the left field bleachers. The Yankees won it four batters later when Giancarlo Stanton hit a game-ending grand slam off Wil Crowe (5-10), who also served up Judge's blast.

Soccer-Chelsea sack commercial director Willoughby over 'inappropriate messages'

Chelsea said they have terminated commercial director Damian Willoughby's employment with immediate effect after receiving evidence he had sent "inappropriate messages" before being appointed by the Premier League side. Willoughby began working at Chelsea earlier this month following the club's takeover by an investment group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

Justin Thomas on LIV's rankings gripe: 'It's their fault'

Justin Thomas understands why LIV Golf players are fighting hard to receive world rankings points for their events, but he strongly disagrees with their stance. LIV sent a letter to the chairman of the Official World Golf Ranking organization urging that players receive points for playing in the breakaway tour's events. The series even wants points to be retroactive to include the five events already staged.

