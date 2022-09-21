Left Menu

A fifth Indian, Ridhima Dilawari is second on the waiting list.The 400,000 Euro event, which marks the return of the Ladies European Tour LET to Ireland after 10 years, will be held at the Dromoland Castle.Among Indians, Diksha has been trending well.

Diksha, Tvesa and Vani all set for Women's Irish Open
Fresh from her third place finish at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France, India's Diksha Dagar will look to continue her good run when she tees up at the KPMG Women's Irish Open here on Thursday.

The 21-year-old from Jhajjar will be accompanied by three other Indians, Tvesa Malik, Amandeep Drall and Vani Kapoor.

Malik seems to be finding her feet somewhat after a disappointing season, Amandeep Drall too recently had a career-best T-7 finish Swiss Ladies, and Vani Kapoor also had Top-3 finish this season. A fifth Indian, Ridhima Dilawari is second on the waiting list.

The 400,000 Euro event, which marks the return of the Ladies European Tour (LET) to Ireland after 10 years, will be held at the Dromoland Castle.

Among Indians, Diksha has been trending well. She was T-12 at the Aland 100 Ladies Open and T-25 at the Open de France. She also had Top-20 finishes at German Masters and Big Green Egg Open.

Her weekend blitz of 66-64 indicated that she is returning to the kind of form that saw her become only the second Indian to win on the Ladies European Tour in 2019 when she triumphed in South Africa.

Diksha is also keenly looking at the Hero Women's Indian Open next month, which returns to action after missing out in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. All the Indian girls are looking at the home event with great interest as it will also have valuable points as they try to secure their cards for 2023.

The last Irish Open was held in 2012 with winning Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew triumphing with a one-shot victory over Suzann Pettersen. The champion from 2012 is back this year and is one of the many LET winners getting ready to participate in the 72-hole stroke play competition.

There will be 126 players teeing it up around the picturesque Dromoland Castle including Race to Costa del Sol number one and four-time LET winner Linn Grant.

Seven of the top 10 in the 2022 Race to Costa del Sol will be aiming to add more points to their total with Sweden's Johanna Gustavsson (third) and Argentina's Magdalena Simmermacher (fifth) still on the hunt for their maiden LET titles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

