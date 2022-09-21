The Oval, Lord's to host WTC Final in 2023, 2025: ICC

The Oval and the iconic Lord's will host the World Test Championship (WTC) Final in 2023 and 2025 respectively, the game's governing body ICC said on Wednesday.

England were identified as the hosts for the next two WTC Finals during the ICC Annual General Meeting in Birmingham in July.

''We are delighted to be hosting next year's ICC World Test Championship Final at The Oval which has such a rich legacy and an amazing atmosphere, which is ideal for such an important fixture on the calendar,'' ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said in a statement.

''Following that we will then take the 2025 Final to Lord's which will provide a fitting backdrop to the ultimate Test.

''Last year's final between New Zealand and India in Southampton was an engrossing encounter and I am sure fans the world over would be looking forward to the next WTC final at The Oval.'' While the venues have been announced, the dates for both the 2023 and 2025 ICC World Test Championship Finals has not been confirmed yet.

Steve Elworthy, CEO of Surrey County Cricket Club, the custodians of The Oval, said they are honoured to host the marque match.

''It's a real honour that The Oval has been selected to host the final of the World Test Championship. To have the two best teams in the world playing here in south London will be a fantastic occasion.

''Next year promises to be a superb summer of cricket at The Oval and this match will be a brilliant part of it,'' he said.

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) chief executive and secretary Guy Lavender, added: ''We are delighted that Lord's will be hosting the ICC World Test Championship Final in 2025. It is fantastic news that the ICC has opted to host the next two finals in London, with both grounds providing fitting venues for the culmination of the championship.'' The second edition of the World Test Championship begun on August 4 and is scheduled to finish on March 31 next year. Australia and South Africa are currently leading the WTC standings.

