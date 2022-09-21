Left Menu

Soccer-Germany's Neuer and Goretzka out of Nations League games with COVID-19

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and midfielder Leon Goretzka will miss their Nations League matches against Hungary and England in the coming days after testing positive for COVID-19, the team said on Wednesday.

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and midfielder Leon Goretzka will miss their Nations League matches against Hungary and England in the coming days after testing positive for COVID-19, the team said on Wednesday. Both players would be leaving the team hotel later in the day, team spokesperson Franziska Wuelle told a news conference.

Hoffenheim keeper Oliver Baumann had been called up to replace Neuer while there would be more call-ups later on Wednesday, the German Football Association (DFB) said. The Germans play Hungary on Friday before travelling to England on Sept. 26 as they fine-tune the team ahead of the World Cup in Qatar starting in November.

