Soccer-Germany's Neuer and Goretzka out of Nations League games with COVID-19

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and midfielder Leon Goretzka will miss their Nations League matches against Hungary and England in the coming days after testing positive for COVID-19, the team said on Wednesday. Both players would be leaving the team hotel later in the day, team spokesperson Franziska Wuelle told a news conference.

Hoffenheim keeper Oliver Baumann had been called up to replace Neuer while there would be more call-ups later on Wednesday, the German Football Association (DFB) said. The Germans play Hungary on Friday before travelling to England on Sept. 26 as they fine-tune the team ahead of the World Cup in Qatar starting in November.

