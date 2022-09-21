Left Menu

Sri Lanka announce 15-member squad for Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022

The team will be led by Chamari Athapaththu in the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022.

ANI | Updated: 21-09-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 18:29 IST
Sri Lanka announce 15-member squad for Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022
Team Sri Lanka (Photo: Sri Lanka Cricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Cricket on Tuesday announced the squad for the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022 which will take place in Bangladesh from 1 to 16 October. Wicketkeeper-batter Kaushani Nuthyangana, left-arm seamer Tharika Sewwandi and allrounder Madushika Methtananda have been named in the squad. The team will be led by Chamari Athapaththu in the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022.

Seven teams will participate in the event - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand, Malaysia and UAE. This is the eighth edition of the tournament. UAE and Malaysia qualified for the tournament by reaching the final of the 2022 ACC Women's T20 Championship, which was played in June 2022 in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodhani, Prasadini Veerakkodi and Sachini Nisansala, who were included in that tournament, have lost their place. Both Kanchana and Prabodhani, meanwhile, have been omitted as a result of poor recent form.

Sri Lanka squad: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Kaushani Nuthyangana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Malsha Shehani, Madushika Meththananda, Inoka Ranaweera, Rashmi Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya and Tharika Sewwandi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022