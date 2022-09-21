Left Menu

Smriti Mandhana becomes fastest Indian woman to complete 3000 runs in ODI

Mandhana became the quickest India women's player and the third fastest Indian after Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli to the landmark.

ANI | Updated: 21-09-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 19:17 IST
Smriti Mandhana becomes fastest Indian woman to complete 3000 runs in ODI
Smriti Mandhana (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India's star batter Smriti Mandhana on Wednesday crossed the 3000 runs milestone in the One Day International format, becoming the third Indian player to achieve the landmark in women's ODIs. Mandhana reached the feat in her 76th ODI innings, surpassing India legend Mithali Raj who crossed the mark in 88 innings.

Mandhana achieved this feat during the second ODI match of the three-match series against Engalnd in Canterbury. Smriti Mandhana completed 3,000 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 43+ and almost 85 strike rates. Mandhana became the quickest India women's player and the third fastest Indian after Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli to the landmark. While Dhawan raeched 3000 ODI runs in 72 innings, Kohli did so in 75 innings. Mandhana took one innings more than Kohli, achieving the milestone in her 76th innings.

The left-handed opener, who made her ODI debut in 2013, has five centuries and 24 half-centuries in the format, and is the third India women's player after Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur to the 3000-run mark in the format. 22 women's players have over 3000 ODI runs, but only two have reached to the landmark faster than Mandhana -- Belinda Clark (62 innings) and Meg Lanning (64 innings).

The ongoing series between India and England is the second series in the ICC Women's Championship cycle for India. The tournament decides qualification for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2025. Mandhana started the series with a thrilling 91 off 99 balls in Hove, helping India to a seven-wicket win on Sunday. She begin her ODI campaign against England series well in the second ODI as well, getting to 40 off 51 balls, before she was trapped in front by Sophie Ecclestone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

