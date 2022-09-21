Sports News Roundup: Aaron Judge bashes No. 60 in Yanks' rally; Federer has no regrets, relished his great rivalries and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-England's FA calls for Qatar's migrant workers to be compensated

England's Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday families of migrant workers in Qatar who were injured or killed while constructing the infrastructure for this year's World Cup should be compensated. Qatar has faced intense criticism from human rights groups over its treatment of migrant workers, who along with other foreigners comprise the bulk of the country's population.

Tennis-I won't become a tennis ghost, says Federer, ahead of final bow

Roger Federer brings down the curtain on his illustrious career later this week but the Swiss maestro has assured his millions of fans that he will not become a 'tennis ghost'. Back in London, down river from where he won a record eight Wimbledon titles, the 41-year-old said he had no intention of walking away from a sport he has graced for so long.

Qatar planning for World Cup fans to avoid prosecution for minor offences - Sources

World Cup fans in Qatar caught committing minor offences such as public drunkenness will escape prosecution under plans being developed by authorities in the conservative Muslim host nation, a diplomat and a person familiar with Qatari briefings to foreign police told Reuters. While the policing strategy for the competition, which kicks off in less than two months, has yet to be finalised, organisers have told diplomats and police from qualified countries they intend to show flexibility for relatively minor infringements, the sources said.

Soccer-PL clubs agree to minimum-length bans for invasions, smoke bombs

Supporters of Premier League teams who take part in anti-social and criminal behaviour at stadiums will receive automatic club bans with a minimum term of one year, the league said on Wednesday after unanimously agreeing to the move. Last season there was an increase in the number of pitch invasions at the end of the campaign as fans celebrated titles, promotion or survival with several altercations taking place including one involving Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira.

Former UCLA forward Jalen Hill dead at age 22

Former UCLA forward Jalen Hill died after going missing in Costa Rica, his family said late Tuesday night. He was 22. "We know Jalen has played a part in the lives of so many people," the statement in an Instagram post read. "We also acknowledge the role that so many of you have played in his. As we try to navigate this devastating time in our lives, we ask that you please give us time to grieve. Keep us in your thoughts and prayers."

Cycling-Van Vleuten a doubt for world championships road race after relay crash

Annemiek van Vleuten is a doubt for Saturday's world championships road race after the Dutch rider sustained an elbow fracture in a crash in the team time trial mixed relay event in Wollongong, Australia. Van Vleuten, winner of the women's Tour de France and a three-times world champion in time trial (2017, 2018) and road race (2019), hit the deck a few metres after the start on Wednesday after her front tyre exploded.

Tennis-Federer has no regrets, relished his great rivalries

Swiss great Roger Federer insists he will end his career this week with no regrets even though his record of 20 Grand Slam titles was overhauled by Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic. The 41-year-old will play competitively for the last time at this week's Laver Cup, bowing out in Team Europe alongside Nadal, Djokovic and Britain's Andy Murray -- his three fiercest rivals during his glittering 24-year career.

MLB roundup: Aaron Judge bashes No. 60 in Yanks' rally

Aaron Judge reached 60 homers when he led off the ninth inning with a drive to the left field bleachers, and the milestone blast sparked a five-run rally that gave the York Yankees a 9-8 victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. Judge joined Babe Ruth (60 in 1927) and Roger Maris (61 in 1961) as the third AL player to reach 60 when he drove a 3-1 sinker about halfway up the left field bleachers. The Yankees won it four batters later when Giancarlo Stanton hit a game-ending grand slam off Wil Crowe (5-10), who also served up Judge's blast.

Soccer-KFC France distances itself from executive comments on Mbappe's sponsorship stance

KFC France distanced itself from comments from a senior executive saying the fast food chain may take legal action over forward Kylian Mbappe's refusal to take part in some of the French national team's sponsorship commitments. Alain Beral, vice president of KFC France, told the Sport Business Club website that they were considering legal action, though he did not specify whether this would be against the player or the French Football Federation.

Olympics-Modern pentathlon hopes obstacle race will secure spot in 2028 Games

Modern pentathlon is hoping a new obstacle course race discipline set to replace horse riding will carry the sport to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and a secure future beyond. The new discipline, where athletes run and overcome obstacles in timed competitions, is set to replace the equestrian element in the Olympic modern pentathlon after more than a century if the sport gets the nod for the 2028 Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)