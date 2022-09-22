Left Menu

Soccer-Dykes at the double as Scotland outclass Ukraine

Scotland went top of their Nations League group after a double from substitute Lyndon Dykes and another goal from captain John McGinn secured an emphatic 3-0 win over Ukraine at Hampden Park on Wednesday.

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 22-09-2022 02:32 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 02:32 IST
Soccer-Dykes at the double as Scotland outclass Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Canada

Scotland went top of their Nations League group after a double from substitute Lyndon Dykes and another goal from captain John McGinn secured an emphatic 3-0 win over Ukraine at Hampden Park on Wednesday. Dykes came off the bench and scored with two towering headers in the space of seven minutes after McGinn had given Scotland, frustrated by Ukraine for large periods of the game, the lead with a fine left-footed finish in the 70th minute.

The win means Scotland have nine points from four games in League B Group 1, with Ukraine two points behind in second. The hosts, who were knocked out of the World Cup playoffs by Ukraine in June, settled into the game after a scrappy opening and dominated proceedings as Ryan Christie and Stuart Armstrong both went close to giving them a deserved lead.

Scotland were guilty of squandering a spate of chances after the break, with Armstrong's miss from close range followed by Che Adams rattling the crossbar before McGinn and Dykes sealed the points with three well-taken goals. The leaders next host Ireland on Saturday while Ukraine travel to Armenia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years

Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps; Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic ...

 Global
4
Wipro found 300 staff working with rivals at same time; stand by my comment on moonlighting: Rishad Premji

Wipro found 300 staff working with rivals at same time; stand by my comment ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022