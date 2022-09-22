Left Menu

Rugby-Australia's Swain suspended for six weeks after hit on Tupaea

Australia lock Darcy Swain has been suspended for six weeks for a dangerous clean-out on Quinn Tupaea that left the New Zealand midfielder with a season-ending knee injury, governing body SANZAAR said on Wednesday.

Australia lock Darcy Swain has been suspended for six weeks for a dangerous clean-out on Quinn Tupaea that left the New Zealand midfielder with a season-ending knee injury, governing body SANZAAR said on Wednesday. Swain, who smashed into Tupaea's legs during the All Blacks' 39-37 Bledisloe Cup win in Melbourne last week, was given a yellow card by the referee on field but cited after officials decided the clean-out met the red-card threshold.

The incident triggered outrage in New Zealand, and Swain was criticised by All Blacks players and staff. SANZAAR said in a statement that its Judicial Committee Hearing found Swain guilty of contravening Law 9.11 - "Players must not do anything that is reckless or dangerous to others".

The Judicial Committee Chair, Andre Oosthuizen, said that they decided the incident was "not intentional, however, it was highly reckless”.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

