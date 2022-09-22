Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-England's FA calls for Qatar's migrant workers to be compensated

England's Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday families of migrant workers in Qatar who were injured or killed while constructing the infrastructure for this year's World Cup should be compensated. Qatar has faced intense criticism from human rights groups over its treatment of migrant workers, who along with other foreigners comprise the bulk of the country's population.

Tennis-I won't become a tennis ghost, says Federer, ahead of final bow

Roger Federer brings down the curtain on his illustrious career later this week but the Swiss maestro has assured his millions of fans that he will not become a 'tennis ghost'. Back in London, down river from where he won a record eight Wimbledon titles, the 41-year-old said he had no intention of walking away from a sport he has graced for so long.

Qatar planning for World Cup fans to avoid prosecution for minor offences - Sources

World Cup fans in Qatar caught committing minor offences such as public drunkenness will escape prosecution under plans being developed by authorities in the conservative Muslim host nation, a diplomat and a person familiar with Qatari briefings to foreign police told Reuters. While the policing strategy for the competition, which kicks off in less than two months, has yet to be finalised, organisers have told diplomats and police from qualified countries they intend to show flexibility for relatively minor infringements, the sources said.

Soccer-PL clubs agree to minimum-length bans for invasions, smoke bombs

Supporters of Premier League teams who take part in anti-social and criminal behaviour at stadiums will receive automatic club bans with a minimum term of one year, the league said on Wednesday after unanimously agreeing to the move. Last season there was an increase in the number of pitch invasions at the end of the campaign as fans celebrated titles, promotion or survival with several altercations taking place including one involving Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira.

Golf-South Korea form backbone of International team's Presidents Cup hopes

South Korea will form the backbone of the International team's hopes of upsetting the United States at the Presidents Cup with a record four players set to tee off on Thursday at the Quail Hollow Club. Im Sung-jae, Kim Si-woo, Tom Kim and K.H. Lee make up one-third of Trevor Immelman's 12-man squad and will be counted on to produce points if the Internationals are to challenge the heavily favoured Americans.

Tennis-Federer has no regrets, relished his great rivalries

Swiss great Roger Federer insists he will end his career this week with no regrets even though his record of 20 Grand Slam titles was overhauled by Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic. The 41-year-old will play competitively for the last time at this week's Laver Cup, bowing out in Team Europe alongside Nadal, Djokovic and Britain's Andy Murray -- his three fiercest rivals during his glittering 24-year career.

Basketball-U.S. women skip jersey number 15 at World Cup to honour Griner

USA Basketball said none of its players at the Women's World Cup would wear the number 15 when the tournament begins on Thursday, in honour of Brittney Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia on drug charges last month. Griner, who wore the number 15 in international competition, helped the United States collect two of their 10 gold medals in the quadrennial tournament, which takes place in Sydney this year.

Golf-International underdogs up for Presidents Cup fight

With the Presidents Cup set to tee off on Thursday, International captain Trevor Immelman has positioned his team as the biggest underdogs since David met Goliath as they face the might of the United States on their home turf. Even the American players have expressed sympathy for the challenge facing Immelman who will send a out record eight debutants into the Presidents Cup at the Quail Hollow Club.

Golf-Veterans Scott and Matsuyama lead Internationals against U.S

Former Masters champions Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama will lead an inexperienced International team into battle after they were paired together on Wednesday for the Presidents Cup's opening foursome against the United States partnership of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. With a record eight Presidents Cup debutants on his squad, International captain Trevor Immelman will be counting on his two most battle-tested players, Australian Scott and Japan's Matsuyama, to provide a steady launch at Quail Hollow Club on Thursday against the heavily favoured Americans.

NBA-Suns owner Sarver announces plans to sell team

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver on Wednesday said he is seeking buyers for the team a week after being suspended for a year and fined $10 million by the National Basketball Association (NBA) following an investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct. An independent investigation found that Sarver, who bought the Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury in 2004, engaged in inequitable conduct toward female employees, including "sex-related comments" and inappropriate remarks on female employees' appearances.

