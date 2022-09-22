Left Menu

Baseball-Mets set unwanted record after 106th batter hit by pitch

The New York Mets saw a modern era record 106th batter hit by a pitch in Wednesday's 6-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 22-09-2022 07:08 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 07:08 IST
The New York Mets saw a modern era record 106th batter hit by a pitch in Wednesday's 6-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. Luis Guillorme was hit on the left foot by Brewers reliever Jake Cousins in the ninth inning, sending the infielder crashing to the ground, as the Mets moved past the 2021 Cincinnati Reds for having the most batters hit in a single season since 1900, according to Major League Baseball.

Mets manager Buck Showalter stood shaking his head after Guillorme was hit and then took possession of the ball. "It would be obscene to tell you what I'm going to do with it," a frustrated Showalter told reporters.

“No, I haven’t even thought about it, to be honest with you. I gave it to the hitting coaches. They can do what they want with it." The road loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Mets, who still top the NL East at 95-56 and have already secured a spot in the postseason.

