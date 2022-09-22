Left Menu

Soccer-Cannavaro named head coach of Italian second-tier club Benevento

The former Real Madrid, Juventus and Inter Milan defender, who won the 2006 Ballon d'Or after helping Italy lift the World Cup that year, retired from playing in 2011. Cannavaro worked as an assistant at United Arab Emirates-based side Al-Ahli before becoming head coach of Chinese Super League club Guangzhou and then Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr. He also had a short stint as head coach of China in 2019.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2022 08:39 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 08:39 IST
Soccer-Cannavaro named head coach of Italian second-tier club Benevento

Italy's 2006 World Cup-winning captain Fabio Cannavaro will manage a club in Europe for the first time after he was named head coach of Serie B team Benevento. The former Real Madrid, Juventus and Inter Milan defender, who won the 2006 Ballon d'Or after helping Italy lift the World Cup that year, retired from playing in 2011.

Cannavaro worked as an assistant at United Arab Emirates-based side Al-Ahli before becoming head coach of Chinese Super League club Guangzhou and then Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr. He also had a short stint as head coach of China in 2019. Benevento, who were relegated from Serie A in the 2020-21 season and are 13th in the second tier, announced the 49-year-old's appointment via Twitter on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years

Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

 Global
3
India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lancet study

India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lance...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps; Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022