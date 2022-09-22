Left Menu

Harmanpreet Kaur tough to bowl to: Amy Jones after loss to India in second ODI

The Indian skipper's unbeaten 143 was decorated with 18 fours and four sixes

ANI | Updated: 22-09-2022 09:20 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 09:20 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur tough to bowl to: Amy Jones after loss to India in second ODI
Harmanpreet Kaur. (Photo- BCCI Women Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Following her side's 88-run loss to India in the second ODI, England captain Amy Jones admitted that Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is very tough to bowl to and found boundaries effortlessly no matter what line and length were being bowled to her. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur's explosive unbeaten hundred and brilliant spell from pacer Renuka Singh helped an all-round India defeat England by 88 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series at Canterbury to clinch the series on Wednesday.

"Every loss is tough and they got away from us at the end with the bat. Harman batted extremely well. We did not get close enough and did not get partnerships. She (Kaur) is very tough to bowl to, and for our young talents, this is good learning. Wherever we bowled, she was finding the boundary. There are points to be had in the next game, so we need to improve. With a lot of the senior ones missing, it is about giving opportunities to the youngsters and Lord's is one more step in that direction. A lot to play for as there are points to play for still," said Jones in a post-match presentation. With this victory, India now has an unassailable 2-0 win in the series.

In the first innings, India registered a massive 333/5 in 50 overs, their highest total on English soil. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur smashed an unbeaten 143 off 111 balls with 18 fours and four sixes and had a 113-run stand with Harleen Deol, who scored 58 off 72 balls. Opener Smriti Mandhana also played a crucial knock of 40 off 51 balls. Charlie Dean was the leading bowler for England with 1/39. In chase of 334, pacer Renuka Singh (4/57) dismantled English top order. Danni Wyatt (65), Alice Capsey (39) and captain Amy Jones (39) offered some resistance temporarily, with Wyatt and Capsey stitching a 55-run stand, followed by a 65-run stand between Wyatt and James. But the hosts were nowhere in contention after these two stands and lost wickets quickly. They lost the game by 88 runs after being bundled out for 245.

This is India women's first ODI series win on English soil since 1999. Harmanpreet's explosive knock earned her the 'Player of the Match' award.

The third and final ODI will be played at Lord's on September 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years

Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

 Global
3
India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lancet study

India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lance...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps; Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022