"Once again stands up in an important game": Wasim Jaffer lauds Harmanpreet's ton against England in 2nd ODI

With this knock, Harmanpreet Kaur registered her fifth ODI century and became India's second-highest century scorer in ODIs, next to Smriti Mandhana (5) and former batter Mithali Raj (7)

ANI | Updated: 22-09-2022 10:03 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 10:03 IST
"Once again stands up in an important game": Wasim Jaffer lauds Harmanpreet's ton against England in 2nd ODI
Harmanpreet Kaur raising her bat. (Photo- Wasim Jaffer Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer lauded Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for her outstanding unbeaten ton against England in the second ODI in Canterbury on Wednesday. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur's explosive unbeaten hundred (143*) and brilliant spell from pacer Renuka Singh (4/57) helped an all-round India defeat England by 88 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series at Canterbury to clinch the series on Wednesday.

"When you're in form make it count, and that's what Harmanpreet is doing this year. Once again stands up in an important game. Congratulations on a special hundred @ImHarmanpreet #ENGvIND," tweeted Jaffer. With this knock, Harmanpreet Kaur registered her fifth ODI century and became India's second-highest century scorer in ODIs, next to Smriti Mandhana (5) and former batter Mithali Raj (7). Harmanpreet's finest ODI performance was against Australia in the semi-final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2017, where she scored an unbeaten 171 off 115 balls with 20 fours and seven sixes.

Coming to the match, in the first innings, India registered a massive 333/5 in 50 overs, their highest total on English soil. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur smashed an unbeaten 143 off 111 balls with 18 fours and four sixes and had a 113-run stand with Harleen Deol, who scored 58 off 72 balls. Opener Smriti Mandhana also played a crucial knock of 40 off 51 balls. Charlie Dean was the leading bowler for England with 1/39. In chase of 334, pacer Renuka Singh (4/57) dismantled English top order. Danni Wyatt (65), Alice Capsey (39) and captain Amy Jones (39) offered some resistance temporarily, with Wyatt and Capsey stitching a 55-run stand, followed by a 65-run stand between Wyatt and James. But the hosts were nowhere in contention after these two stands and lost wickets quickly. They lost the game by 88 runs after being bundled out for 245.

This is India women's first ODI series win on English soil since 1999. Harmanpreet's explosive knock earned her the 'Player of the Match' award.

The third and final ODI will be played at Lord's on September 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

