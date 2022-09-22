Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Australia tweak pack for All Blacks clash; Soccer-Wales forward Bale on 'good path' to be fully fit for World Cup and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Rugby-Australia tweak pack for All Blacks clash

Australia coach Dave Rennie made two changes to his pack but kept his backline intact when he selected the team to chase a first victory over the All Blacks at Eden Park since 1986 in this weekend's final round of the Rugby Championship. Cadeyrn Neville comes into the second row in place of Matt Philip and Harry Wilson's return at number eight means a move to blindside flanker for Rob Valetini, who was again outstanding in the controversial 39-37 loss to New Zealand last time out.

Soccer-Wales forward Bale on 'good path' to be fully fit for World Cup

Wales captain Gareth Bale said he is on a "good path" towards full fitness ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, despite not completing a full game since joining Los Angeles FC in June.

Bale signed for the Major League Soccer club after leaving Real Madrid, where he struggled with injury in his last few seasons. He has made only two starts in his 11 appearances for LAFC, scoring twice.

Tennis-I won't become a tennis ghost, says Federer, ahead of final bow

Roger Federer brings down the curtain on his illustrious career later this week but the Swiss maestro has assured his millions of fans that he will not become a 'tennis ghost'. Back in London, down river from where he won a record eight Wimbledon titles, the 41-year-old said he had no intention of walking away from a sport he has graced for so long.

Baseball-Mets set unwanted record after 106th batter hit by pitch

The New York Mets saw a modern era record 106th batter hit by a pitch in Wednesday's 6-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Luis Guillorme was hit on the left foot by Brewers reliever Jake Cousins in the ninth inning, sending the infielder crashing to the ground, as the Mets moved past the 2021 Cincinnati Reds for having the most batters hit in a single season since 1900, according to Major League Baseball.

Golf-South Korea form backbone of International team's Presidents Cup hopes

South Korea will form the backbone of the International team's hopes of upsetting the United States at the Presidents Cup with a record four players set to tee off on Thursday at the Quail Hollow Club. Im Sung-jae, Kim Si-woo, Tom Kim and K.H. Lee make up one-third of Trevor Immelman's 12-man squad and will be counted on to produce points if the Internationals are to challenge the heavily favoured Americans.

Boxing-Ireland's Taylor to defend world titles against Carbajal at Wembley Arena

Undisputed world lightweight champion Katie Taylor will defend her titles against Karen Elizabeth Carbajal at Wembley Arena on Oct. 29, promoters Matchroom Boxing said. "It's hard to believe it's been almost six years since I made my pro debut there so it's great to go back now and headline," the Irishwoman said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Basketball-U.S. women skip jersey number 15 at World Cup to honour Griner

USA Basketball said none of its players at the Women's World Cup would wear the number 15 when the tournament begins on Thursday, in honour of Brittney Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia on drug charges last month. Griner, who wore the number 15 in international competition, helped the United States collect two of their 10 gold medals in the quadrennial tournament, which takes place in Sydney this year.

Golf-International underdogs up for Presidents Cup fight

With the Presidents Cup set to tee off on Thursday, International captain Trevor Immelman has positioned his team as the biggest underdogs since David met Goliath as they face the might of the United States on their home turf. Even the American players have expressed sympathy for the challenge facing Immelman who will send a out record eight debutants into the Presidents Cup at the Quail Hollow Club.

Golf Veterans Scott and Matsuyama lead Internationals against U.S

Former Masters champions Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama will lead an inexperienced International team into battle after they were paired together on Wednesday for the Presidents Cup's opening foursome against the United States partnership of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. With a record eight Presidents Cup debutants on his squad, International captain Trevor Immelman will be counting on his two most battle-tested players, Australian Scott and Japan's Matsuyama, to provide a steady launch at Quail Hollow Club on Thursday against the heavily favoured Americans.

NBA-Suns owner Sarver announces plans to sell team

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver on Wednesday said he is seeking buyers for the team a week after being suspended for a year and fined $10 million by the National Basketball Association (NBA) following an investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct. An independent investigation found that Sarver, who bought the Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury in 2004, engaged in inequitable conduct toward female employees, including "sex-related comments" and inappropriate remarks on female employees' appearances.

(With inputs from agencies.)