Sports News Roundup: Cycling-2027 world championships to be held in Haute-Savoie in France; Tennis-Federer one of the greatest athletes of any sport: Djokovic and more

Cycling-2027 world championships to be held in Haute-Savoie in France

The 2027 cycling world championships will be held in Haute-Savoie, a region in the Alps of eastern France, governing body UCI announced on Thursday. "Haute-Savoie will be hosting the second edition of the UCI Cycling World Championships in 2027, uniting cycling's disciplines," UCI said on Twitter.

Tennis-Federer one of the greatest athletes of any sport: Djokovic

Novak Djokovic hailed the retiring Roger Federer as one of the greatest athletes of all time and said he would leave a lasting legacy for the world of tennis. The 41-year-old Swiss great will play competitively for the last time at this week's Laver Cup, turning out for Team Europe alongside Rafa Nadal, Andy Murray and Djokovic - the three biggest rivals of his glittering 24-year career.

Soccer-Houghton not planning to end England career with World Cup on horizon

England defender Steph Houghton said she was frustrated to miss the Women's European Championship but the 34-year-old has no plans to call time on her international career ahead of the World Cup in 2023. Houghton, who suffered a torn Achilles tendon in September 2021 and later underwent surgery, was left out of Sarina Wiegman's squad that went on to win the Euros in front of their home fans after beating Germany in the final in July.

Baseball-Mets set unwanted record after 106th batter hit by pitch

The New York Mets saw a modern era record 106th batter hit by a pitch in Wednesday's 6-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Luis Guillorme was hit on the left foot by Brewers reliever Jake Cousins in the ninth inning, sending the infielder crashing to the ground, as the Mets moved past the 2021 Cincinnati Reds for having the most batters hit in a single season since 1900, according to Major League Baseball.

Tennis-Osaka pulls out in Tokyo with abdominal pain

Naomi Osaka's title defence at her home Pan Pacific Open ended on Thursday when the former world number one withdrew ahead of her second-round match against Beatriz Haddad Maia due to abdominal pain. "I am really sorry that I am not able to compete today," said the four-time Grand Slam champion, who won the tournament when it was last held in 2019 in her hometown of Osaka.

Golf-South Korea form backbone of International team's Presidents Cup hopes

South Korea will form the backbone of the International team's hopes of upsetting the United States at the Presidents Cup with a record four players set to tee off on Thursday at the Quail Hollow Club. Im Sung-jae, Kim Si-woo, Tom Kim and K.H. Lee make up one-third of Trevor Immelman's 12-man squad and will be counted on to produce points if the Internationals are to challenge the heavily favoured Americans.

Basketball-U.S. women skip jersey number 15 at World Cup to honour Griner

USA Basketball said none of its players at the Women's World Cup would wear the number 15 when the tournament begins on Thursday, in honour of Brittney Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia on drug charges last month. Griner, who wore the number 15 in international competition, helped the United States collect two of their 10 gold medals in the quadrennial tournament, which takes place in Sydney this year.

Golf-International underdogs up for Presidents Cup fight

With the Presidents Cup set to tee off on Thursday, International captain Trevor Immelman has positioned his team as the biggest underdogs since David met Goliath as they face the might of the United States on their home turf. Even the American players have expressed sympathy for the challenge facing Immelman who will send a out record eight debutants into the Presidents Cup at the Quail Hollow Club.

Golf Veterans Scott and Matsuyama lead Internationals against U.S

Former Masters champions Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama will lead an inexperienced International team into battle after they were paired together on Wednesday for the Presidents Cup's opening foursome against the United States partnership of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. With a record eight Presidents Cup debutants on his squad, International captain Trevor Immelman will be counting on his two most battle-tested players, Australian Scott and Japan's Matsuyama, to provide a steady launch at Quail Hollow Club on Thursday against the heavily favoured Americans.

NBA-Suns owner Sarver announces plans to sell team

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver on Wednesday said he is seeking buyers for the team a week after being suspended for a year and fined $10 million by the National Basketball Association (NBA) following an investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct. An independent investigation found that Sarver, who bought the Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury in 2004, engaged in inequitable conduct toward female employees, including "sex-related comments" and inappropriate remarks on female employees' appearances.

