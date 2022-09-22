Left Menu

Jay Shah turns 34, Kohli extends wishes to BCCI secretary

Virat Kohli on the homegrown microblogging Koo app extended his wishes to Jay Shah. Jay Shah and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly are continuing in their respective post following the Supreme Court Judgement on September 14.

ANI | Updated: 22-09-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 13:34 IST
Virat Kohli with BCCI secretary Jay Shah (Image: Virat Kohli Koo). Image Credit: ANI
Star Indian batter Virat Kohli on Thursday wished the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Secretary Jay Shah, on his 34th birthday. Kohli on the homegrown microblogging Koo app extended his wishes to Jay Shah.

"Wishing you a very happy birthday Jay Shah, " Kohli said on the Koo app. Jay Shah and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly are continuing in their respective post following the Supreme Court Judgement on September 14.

The apex court last week accepted the proposed changes in the BCCI's constitution, which will allow former India skipper Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah to get an extension to their respective terms. Earlier, the BCCI, in its proposed amendment, had sought the abolition of a cooling-off period for its office bearers which would enable Ganguly and Jay Shah to continue in office as President and Secretary despite them having completed six years of tenure.

Coming to Kohli, the former India skipper will next be seen in action when India meet Australia in the second T20I on Friday. Australia defeated India by 4 wickets after Cameron Green and wicketkeeper batter Matthew Wade played stylish knocks to take the visitors home.

India scored 208 in the allotted 20 overs but Australia chased down the target with 4 balls to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the series. India and Australia will now meet on Friday in the second T20I before the two teams meet on Sunday for the final match. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

