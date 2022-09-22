Left Menu

Cycling-France's Haute-Savoie to stage 2027 edition of 'Super Worlds'

"It will be time to have a World Championship where grand tour specialists and climbers will have a chance to become world champions," UCI president David Lappartient said at Thursday's UCI conference in Australia. "It is the know-how and expertise that have been rewarded, in an exceptional natural setting." The 2022 road world championships are currently underway in Wollongong, Australia.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-09-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 14:29 IST
Cycling's governing body (UCI) said on Thursday that the 2027 edition of the Cycling World Championships, which will feature all of the sports disciplines, will be held in Haute-Savoie, a region in the Alps of eastern France. The inaugural edition of the event, dubbed the "Super Worlds", will take place in Scotland next year.

According to cycling news website VeloNews, the event in Haute-Savoie will include 19 disciplines, including gravel and junior worlds. "It will be time to have a World Championship where grand tour specialists and climbers will have a chance to become world champions," UCI president David Lappartient said at Thursday's UCI conference in Australia.

"It is the know-how and expertise that have been rewarded, in an exceptional natural setting." The 2022 road world championships are currently underway in Wollongong, Australia. France has not hosted world championships since Plouay in 2000.

