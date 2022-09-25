Left Menu

Soccer-Spain upset 2-1 at home by Switzerland in Nations League

Switzerland are third on six points, two above than Czechs who they will face on Tuesday in a battle to avoid relegation. Akanji opened the scoring with a header from a corner in the 21st minute, but Jordi Alba equalised for the hosts with a cross-shot from a counter-attack 10 minutes after the break.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2022 02:24 IST | Created: 25-09-2022 02:20 IST
Soccer-Spain upset 2-1 at home by Switzerland in Nations League
Image Credit: Pixabay

Spain suffered a 2-1 home defeat by Switzerland as goals from Manuel Akanji and Breel Embolo knocked the hosts off the top of Nations League A-Group 2 on Saturday with one game left to play. Last year's finalists are now second on eight points having been leapfrogged by Portugal, who breezed past Czech Republic 4-0 away to reach 10 points.

Cristiano Ronaldo's side will reach the final four with at least a home draw in Tuesday's crunch game against Spain, who must win in Braga to qualify for the semi-finals. Switzerland are third on six points, two above than Czechs who they will face on Tuesday in a battle to avoid relegation.

Akanji opened the scoring with a header from a corner in the 21st minute, but Jordi Alba equalised for the hosts with a cross-shot from a counter-attack 10 minutes after the break. Three minutes later, however, Embolo got the winner with a close-range strike from a corner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Perseverance rover arrives back at Enchanted Lake

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover arrives back at Enchanted Lake

 Global
2
A dying star never sounded so sweet: NASA translates light data from Butterfly Nebula to sound | Listen

A dying star never sounded so sweet: NASA translates light data from Butterf...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from Sept. 26; 'Blood on your hands' if world steps back on tackling COVID now - WHO official and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from Sept. ...

 Global
4
Skweezer Review: How People Earn a Living on Instagram

Skweezer Review: How People Earn a Living on Instagram

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022