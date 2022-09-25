Soccer-Portugal cruise to 4-0 win over Czechs in Nations League

Portugal stormed to a 4-0 win over the Czech Republic in their Nations League A-Group 2 match on Saturday thanks to a Diego Dalot double and strikes by Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota. The victory sets up a crunch clash for the Portuguese on Tuesday at home to Spain, who lost 2-1 to visitors Switzerland, knowing a draw will be enough to reach the final four.

Portugal lead the group on 10 points ahead of Spain on eight after five matches with one game left to play. The Portuguese controlled possession and opened the scoring in the 33rd minute when Rafael Leao swung a cross into the area and Dalot fired past goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik.

Fernandes doubled the lead for the visitors in added time at the end of the first half when he surged into the box and converted a cross from close range. Patrik Schick then blazed a penalty over the bar for the Czechs just before the break. Dalot netted his second soon after the interval with Jota rounding out the scoring in the 82nd minute to leave the 2019 winners in pole position to reach the semi-finals.

