Soccer-Lozano's late strike gives Mexico victory over Peru
A late goal from winger Hirving Lozano secured a 1-0 win for World Cup-bound Mexico over Peru in an international friendly at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday. Mexico will take on Colombia in another friendly in California on Tuesday. They play at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar in Group C against Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Poland.
A late goal from winger Hirving Lozano secured a 1-0 win for World Cup-bound Mexico over Peru in an international friendly at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday. In a game of few chances, Lozano, who plays for Napoli in Serie A, broke the deadlock in the 85th minute with a fine left-footed finish at the far post following a corner.
Peru, who missed out on the World Cup after losing to Australia on penalties in an inter-continental playoff in June, were unable to threaten in attacking areas, failing to register a single shot on target. Mexico will take on Colombia in another friendly in California on Tuesday.
They play at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar in Group C against Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Poland.