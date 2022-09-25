Soccer-Lozano's late strike gives Mexico victory over Peru

A late goal from winger Hirving Lozano secured a 1-0 win for World Cup-bound Mexico over Peru in an international friendly at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday. In a game of few chances, Lozano, who plays for Napoli in Serie A, broke the deadlock in the 85th minute with a fine left-footed finish at the far post following a corner.

Peru, who missed out on the World Cup after losing to Australia on penalties in an inter-continental playoff in June, were unable to threaten in attacking areas, failing to register a single shot on target. Mexico will take on Colombia in another friendly in California on Tuesday.

They play at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar in Group C against Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Poland.