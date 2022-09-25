Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's glittering career; Mariners RHP Luis Castillo agrees to 5-year extension and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's glittering career

Roger Federer's trophy-laden career ended with defeat on Friday, but for once the result hardly mattered as the Swiss maestro headed into retirement with tears in his eyes and cheers ringing in his ears. With a sellout crowd of 17,500 at London's O2 Arena willing him on, the 20-time Grand Slam champion returned after more than a year away to play alongside Rafa Nadal, the Spaniard with whom he shared one of tennis's most captivating rivalries.

Mariners RHP Luis Castillo agrees to 5-year extension

The Seattle Mariners and right-hander Luis Castillo have agreed on a five-year contract extension. While the Mariners announced the agreement, they didn't release financial terms. The contract will be for $108 million, but a sixth-year vesting option can boost the value of the deal to $133 million, per ESPN and The Athletic.

Soccer-Southgate says he is 'right person' to lead England into World Cup

England manager Gareth Southgate, under fire after a disappointing Nations League campaign, said he is nonetheless "the right person" to take the team into this year's World Cup in Qatar. England have been relegated from the Nations League top tier after a five-match winless run in which they lost twice to Hungary - including 4-0 at Wembley - and once to Italy along with two scrambled draws.

Cricket-India's Goswami bowls 10,000th ODI ball on way to controversial win

India's Jhulan Goswami, the leading wicket-taker in women's ODIs, bowed out of international cricket on Saturday at Lord's after bowling her 10,000th ball in one-day matches, as her side completed a 3-0 series win over England with a controversial final wicket. Goswami claimed her record-extending 254th and 255th ODI wickets - the last one with her 10,001st delivery in the format - before ending her 20-year international career, having debuted in 2002.

Tennis-Fit and still driven, Djokovic not thinking about retirement

Roger Federer's departure from tennis has raised the question of the retirement of the other two members of the revered 'Big Three' but Novak Djokovic has assured us that he does not feel "old enough" to consider bringing down the curtain yet. Federer's decision was not unexpected given the 41-year-old's recent struggles with injuries and form, but it was still met with an outpouring of sadness by fans and former players when the Swiss great bid an emotional goodbye to the sport.

Tennis-Djokovic dazzles on return to action at Laver Cup

Novak Djokovic produced a stunning performance to thrash Frances Tiafoe in his first match since winning Wimbledon in July then teamed up with Matteo Berrettini to put Team Europe in command in the Laver Cup on Saturday. With Roger Federer watching on from courtside at a sold out O2 Arena, the day after his emotional farewell match alongside Rafa Nadal, Djokovic returned to action in spellbinding fashion.

Tennis-Samsonova shines in Tokyo for third title in two months

Liudmila Samsonova improved her unblemished record in tennis finals to 4-0 by defeating Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen 7-5 7-5 at the Pan Pacific Open on Sunday, continuing her incredible hardcourt run to lift her third title in two months. It was the 18th win in her last 19 matches for the 23-year-old Russian with the only defeat since July coming against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in the fourth round of the U.S. Open this month.

Report: NFL levies fines for Saints-Buccaneers skirmish

The NFL fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore $13,367 each for their part in a skirmish between the teams last Sunday, NFL Network reported. Bucs wideout Mike Evans was suspended Monday by the league for his involvement. He will serve the suspension on Sunday when the Bucs (2-0) host the Green Bay Packers (1-1).

Golf-Scrappy Internationals stun the U.S. to leave Presidents Cup up for grabs

The underdog Internationals bared their teeth on Saturday, outplaying the United States in a marathon day of golf to leave American fans stunned and the Presidents Cup suddenly up for grabs. The heavily favored U.S. had started the day with a commanding 8-2 advantage and in position to register a Presidents Cup first - securing the golden trophy on Saturday.

Egypt to apply to host 2036 Olympic Games

Egypt will apply to host the Summer Olympic Games in 2036, the Egyptian youth and sports minister said in a statement on Saturday, a bid that if successful would make it the first Arab or African nation to host the event. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi gave the green light to apply, Minister Ashraf Sobhi added during a reception for International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach in Cairo.

