Left Menu

Tennis-Russian Alexandrova claims Seoul crown with win over Ostapenko

Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova registered a 7-6(4) 6-0 victory against top seed Jelena Ostapenko, who suffered a foot injury during the match, in the final of the Korea Open on Sunday to clinch her third WTA title.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 25-09-2022 14:16 IST
Tennis-Russian Alexandrova claims Seoul crown with win over Ostapenko
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova registered a 7-6(4) 6-0 victory against top seed Jelena Ostapenko, who suffered a foot injury during the match, in the final of the Korea Open on Sunday to clinch her third WTA title. It was the second title of the season for the 27-year-old Alexandrova, who is ranked 24th in the world and was seeded second in the WTA 250 event in Seoul.

Alexandrova was forced to play catch-up for most of the opening set against the aggressive play from the former French Open champion. But with superior court coverage and better control on unforced errors, the Russian rallied from a breakdown three times and also saved a set point to force a tiebreaker which she edged to take the opening set.

Ostapenko, who won the Korea Open title and her maiden Grand Slam trophy at Roland Garros in 2017, suffered a right foot injury during the second set and needed a medical timeout to receive treatment on court. The Latvian could not muster much of a fight after the injury as Alexandrova breezed through the set and sealed the match with a backhand return winner, her 27th of the match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Perseverance rover arrives back at Enchanted Lake

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover arrives back at Enchanted Lake

 Global
2
A dying star never sounded so sweet: NASA translates light data from Butterfly Nebula to sound | Listen

A dying star never sounded so sweet: NASA translates light data from Butterf...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from Sept. 26; 'Blood on your hands' if world steps back on tackling COVID now - WHO official and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from Sept. ...

 Global
4
Skweezer Review: How People Earn a Living on Instagram

Skweezer Review: How People Earn a Living on Instagram

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022