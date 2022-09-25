Athletics-Kenya's Kipchoge shatters marathon world record in Berlin

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge shattered his own marathon world record on Sunday, winning the Berlin race with a time of 2:01.09, some 30 seconds faster than his previous world best set in the German capital four years ago.

The 37-year-old, who has now won 15 of his 17 career marathons, including two Olympic triumphs and 10 major titles, was in a class of his own, setting a blistering pace along the flat, fast inner-city course from the start on an overcast day.

