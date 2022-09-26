Sports News Roundup: Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl halftime show in Arizona; Tennis-Tiafoe steals Federer's spotlight to seal first Laver Cup for Team World and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl halftime show in Arizona

Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in February in Glendale, Arizona, the National Football League announced on Sunday. The Grammy-winning Barbadian singer is filling one of the most coveted slots in the U.S. music calendar, watched by millions of television viewers annually. Previous halftime performers have included Michael Jackson, Prince, Beyoncé, Missy Elliott, Lady Gaga, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, and the Who.

Tennis-Tiafoe steals Federer's spotlight to seal first Laver Cup for Team World

Frances Tiafoe returned to haunt Team Europe with a dazzling win over Stefanos Tsitsipas to give Team World their first Laver Cup title on Sunday, ending Roger Federer's hopes of finishing his career by lifting another trophy. Two days after he and Jack Sock beat Federer and Rafa Nadal in a tearful farewell for the Swiss great at the O2 Arena, American showman Tiafoe saved four match points against Tsitsipas before roaring to a 1-6 7-6(11) 10-8 victory.

NFL roundup: Packers top Bucs in possible final Rodgers-Brady matchup

Aaron Rodgers won what might be his final matchup with fellow legendary quarterback Tom Brady, throwing for 255 yards and a pair of first-half touchdowns Sunday as the Green Bay Packers handed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 14-12 loss in Tampa, Fla. Rodgers completed 27 of 35 pass attempts with an interception as Green Bay (2-1) won its second straight game after opening with a loss at Minnesota. The Packers' defense made Rodgers' scoring strikes stand up.

NFLPA wants probe of Tua Tagovailoa's concussion check

The NFL Players Association plans to initiate a review of whether the Miami Dolphins followed the league's concussion protocol when allowing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to Sunday's game, ESPN and NFL Network reported. Tagovailoa left the game against the visiting Buffalo Bills with 2:19 left in the second quarter. Bills linebacker Matt Milano shoved him to the ground for a roughing-the-passer penalty, and the back of Tagovailoa's head hit the turf. He was wobbly and stumbled to the ground while running off under his own power.

Suns trying to trade Jae Crowder, who isn't reporting to camp

The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder have agreed that the veteran forward won't report to training camp when it starts on Monday as the club attempts to trade him, according to multiple reports. The 32-year-old Crowder is entering the final season of a three-year deal. He is slated to earn $10.1 million this season.

MLB roundup: Guardians clinch AL Central title for first time since 2018

The Cleveland Guardians completed a three-game sweep of the Texas Rangers and clinched the American League Central Division title with a 10-4 victory Sunday afternoon in Arlington, Texas. The Guardians' seventh straight win, combined with the Detroit Tigers' 4-1 defeat of the Chicago White Sox, gave the franchise its first division crown since 2018. Steven Kwan capped a three-hit game with his first career grand slam, and the rookie drove in five runs.

Athletics-Kenya's Kipchoge shatters marathon world record in Berlin

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge shattered his own marathon world record on Sunday, winning the Berlin race with a time of 2:01.09 to shave half a minute off his previous world best set in the German capital four years ago. The 37-year-old, who has now won 15 of his 17 career marathons, including two Olympic triumphs and 10 major titles, was in a class of his own, setting a blistering pace along the flat inner-city course on an overcast day to cement his status as the greatest ever marathon runner.

Golf-U.S. win Presidents Cup as Internationals go down fighting

The United States was forced to work harder than expected to earn a ninth consecutive Presidents Cup on Sunday, taking down a scrappy International team that vowed to fight until the final bell. Robbed of top players who defected to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, the depleted Internationals were expected to be easy pickings for an American squad packed with nine players in the world's top 15.

Tennis-Murray says coaching mere mortals could be a challenge for Federer

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray said he hopes Roger Federer will stay involved in tennis as he heads into retirement but suggested the Swiss great is so gifted that coaching other players might prove difficult. The 41-year-old Federer claimed 20 Grand Slam singles titles, ripped up the record books and is widely regarded as the best player ever to wield a racket.

Golf-Internationals lose Presidents Cup but blood new players

What the world of professional golf will look like when the next Presidents Cup is staged in Montreal in two years' time is unclear as the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series feud over the sport's structure. That messy squabble directly impacted this year's event at Quail Hollow Club, robbing both the United States and International teams of the services of top players who had left for the breakaway Tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)