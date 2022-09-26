Sports News Roundup: Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl halftime show in Arizona; Tennis-Tiafoe steals Federer's spotlight to seal first Laver Cup for Team World and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl halftime show in Arizona

Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in February in Glendale, Arizona, the National Football League announced on Sunday. The Grammy-winning Barbadian singer is filling one of the most coveted slots in the U.S. music calendar, watched by millions of television viewers annually. Previous halftime performers have included Michael Jackson, Prince, Beyoncé, Missy Elliott, Lady Gaga, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen and the Who.

Tennis-Tiafoe steals Federer's spotlight to seal first Laver Cup for Team World

Frances Tiafoe returned to haunt Team Europe with a dazzling win over Stefanos Tsitsipas to give Team World their first Laver Cup title on Sunday, ending Roger Federer's hopes of finishing his career by lifting another trophy. Two days after he and Jack Sock beat Federer and Rafa Nadal in a tearful farewell for the Swiss great at the O2 Arena, American showman Tiafoe saved four match points against Tsitsipas before roaring to a 1-6 7-6(11) 10-8 victory.

NFL roundup: Packers top Bucs in possible final Rodgers-Brady matchup

Aaron Rodgers won what might be his final matchup with fellow legendary quarterback Tom Brady, throwing for 255 yards and a pair of first-half touchdowns Sunday as the Green Bay Packers handed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 14-12 loss in Tampa, Fla. Rodgers completed 27 of 35 pass attempts with an interception as Green Bay (2-1) won its second straight game after opening with a loss at Minnesota. The Packers' defense made Rodgers' scoring strikes stand up.

NFLPA wants probe of Tua Tagovailoa's concussion check

The NFL Players Association plans to initiate a review of whether the Miami Dolphins followed the league's concussion protocol when allowing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to Sunday's game, ESPN and NFL Network reported. Tagovailoa left the game against the visiting Buffalo Bills with 2:19 left in the second quarter. Bills linebacker Matt Milano shoved him to the ground for a roughing-the-passer penalty, and the back of Tagovailoa's head hit the turf. He was wobbly and stumbled to the ground while running off under his own power.

MLB roundup: Guardians clinch AL Central title for first time since 2018

The Cleveland Guardians completed a three-game sweep of the Texas Rangers and clinched the American League Central Division title with a 10-4 victory Sunday afternoon in Arlington, Texas. The Guardians' seventh straight win, combined with the Detroit Tigers' 4-1 defeat of the Chicago White Sox, gave the franchise its first division crown since 2018. Steven Kwan capped a three-hit game with his first career grand slam, and the rookie drove in five runs.

Athletics-Kenya's Kipchoge shatters marathon world record in Berlin

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge shattered his own marathon world record on Sunday, winning the Berlin race with a time of 2:01.09 to shave half a minute off his previous world best set in the German capital four years ago. The 37-year-old, who has now won 15 of his 17 career marathons, including two Olympic triumphs and 10 major titles, was in a class of his own, setting a blistering pace along the flat inner-city course on an overcast day to cement his status as the greatest ever marathon runner.

Golf-U.S. win Presidents Cup as Internationals go down fighting

The United States was forced to work harder than expected to earn a ninth consecutive Presidents Cup on Sunday, taking down a scrappy International team that vowed to fight until the final bell. Robbed of top players who defected to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, the depleted Internationals were expected to be easy pickings for an American squad packed with nine players in the world's top 15.

Golf-Internationals lose Presidents Cup but blood new players

What the world of professional golf will look like when the next Presidents Cup is staged in Montreal in two years' time is unclear as the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series feud over the sport's structure. That messy squabble directly impacted this year's event at Quail Hollow Club, robbing both the United States and International teams of the services of top players who had left for the breakaway Tour.

Tennis-Djokovic managing wrist issue, ATP Finals remains his goal

Novak Djokovic said he was bothered by a wrist problem during the Laver Cup in London and that his lengthy absence from the Tour recently could be to blame. The three-day tournament in London's O2 Arena was Djokovic's first event since the Serb won his 21st Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon in early July.

Cricket-Onus on batters not to leave non-striker's end too soon: MCC

Charlie Dean's controversial run-out on Saturday prompted heated debate about whether the dismissal was in the spirit of the game but the Marylebone Cricket Club has said the onus is on batters not to leave the crease at the non-striker's end too soon. India bowler Deepti Sharma ran out England's Dean for the final wicket in a one-dayer at Lord's after the non-facing batter had stepped out of her crease, prompting jeers from the crowd.

