Tasnim, Rajawat claim singles crowns in Chhattisgarh International Challenge

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 26-09-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 13:45 IST
Tasnim Mir after winning women's singles in Chhattisgarh International Challenge (Image: BAI media) Image Credit: ANI
Former junior World No. 1 Tasnim Mir and Thomas Cup winner Priyanshu Rajawat clinched the women's and men's singles titles respectively at the India Chhattisgarh International Challenge here.

Tasnim got the better of sixth seed Samiya Farooqui 14-21 21-17 21-11 in the women's final, while Rajawat defeated the experienced Subhankar Dey 21-13 21-11 in the men's singles summit clash on Sunday.

In mixed doubles, N Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor defeated Thailand's Ratchapol Makkasasithorn and Chasinee Korepap 22-20 23-21 to claim the title.

India had a chance to make a clean sweep with even the men's doubles final being an all-Indian affair.

Third seeds Ishan Bhatnagar and K Sai Prateek upset second seeds Krishna Prasad and Vishnuvardhan Goud 17-21 21-15 23-21 in the men's doubles final.

However, unseeded Indian pair of Aarti Sara Sunil and Pooja Dandu couldn't get past Japan's sixth seeded combination of Chisato Hoshi and Miyu Takahashi in women's doubles, losing 21-12 12-21 7-21 in the final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

