India claim bronze on debut at Women's International Tent Pegging Championship

In all, 14 countries competed and the Indian team made its presence felt on its debut, finishing with 136 points behind gold medal winners South Africa (170.5) and second-placed Oman (146).

ANI | Updated: 26-09-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 14:43 IST
Indian trio of Captain Ritika Dahia, Priyanka Bhardwaj and Khushi Singh after winning bronze (Image: EFI). Image Credit: ANI
Shining on debut at the Women's International Tent Pegging Championship, the Indian trio of Captain Ritika Dahia, Priyanka Bhardwaj and Khushi Singh won a bronze medal for the country at the prestigious event in Jordan. In all, 14 countries competed and the Indian team made its presence felt on its debut, finishing with 136 points behind gold medal winners South Africa (170.5) and second-placed Oman (146).

On day one of the competition, Dahiya and Bhardwaj competed in the individual and pairs lance events. The team was lying seventh by the end of the competition on Day 1. On day two, the team competed in individual and team sword events and claimed the second position with 24 points. In the individual event, Khushi Singh bagged the first position with 18 points.

With a good performance on the second day, India jumped to the fourth position in the overall table. On day three, the team competed in the ring, peg and sword event and finished second. The consistent good show pushed India to overall third position for a historic bronze on debut at the International Tent Pegging Federation event. (ANI)

