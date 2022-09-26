Left Menu

Basketball-USA set World Cup points record in South Korea rout

"But this is huge, I don't think I've ever been a part of a team that can score the basketball like this crazy and put up 145 points." The United States have secured qualification for the tournament quarter-finals after winning all four of their group stage games so far, and will be looking to win a record-extending 11th title.

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 15:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: storyblocks

Defending champions United States set a Women's World Cup points record with a massive 145-69 victory over South Korea in their Group A game in Sydney, Australia on Monday. Brionna Jones and A'ja Wilson led the scoring with 24 and 20 points respectively, with six other players hitting double figures as the United States outdid Brazil's previous record of 143, set in 1990 against Malaysia.

The United States' previous tournament high was 119, which they achieved on two occasions. "It was huge, it was huge," Wilson said. "I think everyone scored and that's the beauty of it. It comes from everyone, from one to 12.

"It involves all of us. And I think now because we have a complete team it feels a lot better as well and we're starting to mesh, we're starting to click. "But this is huge, I don't think I've ever been a part of a team that can score the basketball like this crazy and put up 145 points."

The United States have secured qualification for the tournament quarter-finals after winning all four of their group stage games so far, and will be looking to win a record-extending 11th title.

