Sports News Roundup: Packers top Bucs in possible final Rodgers-Brady matchup; Lancaster to leave Leinster and join Racing 92 and more

Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl halftime show in Arizona

Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in February in Glendale, Arizona, the National Football League announced on Sunday. The Grammy-winning Barbadian singer is filling one of the most coveted slots in the U.S. music calendar, watched by millions of television viewers annually. Previous halftime performers have included Michael Jackson, Prince, Beyoncé, Missy Elliott, Lady Gaga, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen and the Who.

NFL roundup: Packers top Bucs in possible final Rodgers-Brady matchup

Aaron Rodgers won what might be his final matchup with fellow legendary quarterback Tom Brady, throwing for 255 yards and a pair of first-half touchdowns Sunday as the Green Bay Packers handed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 14-12 loss in Tampa, Fla. Rodgers completed 27 of 35 pass attempts with an interception as Green Bay (2-1) won its second straight game after opening with a loss at Minnesota. The Packers' defense made Rodgers' scoring strikes stand up.

Rugby-Lancaster to leave Leinster and join Racing 92

Leinster's senior coach Stuart Lancaster will leave the club after seven seasons and join TOP14 side Racing 92 at the end of the current campaign, Leinster Rugby announced on Monday.

Lancaster, who previously coached England before joining the club in 2016, will see out his contract at the Irish club where he was instrumental in their Champions Cup win in 2018 as well as four United Rugby Championship titles.

Motor sport-NASCAR great Johnson to retire from full-time competition

Seven-times NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson said on Monday he was retiring from full-time competition but would pursue "bucket list events" after he made the leap to IndyCar this year. The 47-year-old American announced in December he would compete in the full 2022 IndyCar season and had a best finish of fifth at the Grand Prix of Iowa in July.

Golf-U.S. win Presidents Cup as Internationals go down fighting

The United States was forced to work harder than expected to earn a ninth consecutive Presidents Cup on Sunday, taking down a scrappy International team that vowed to fight until the final bell. Robbed of top players who defected to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, the depleted Internationals were expected to be easy pickings for an American squad packed with nine players in the world's top 15.

Tennis-Djokovic managing wrist issue, ATP Finals remains his goal

Novak Djokovic said he was bothered by a wrist problem during the Laver Cup in London and that his lengthy absence from the Tour recently could be to blame. The three-day tournament in London's O2 Arena was Djokovic's first event since the Serb won his 21st Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon in early July.

Cricket-MCC puts onus on batter after war of words over Dean 'Mankad' dismissal

Charlie Dean's controversial run-out on Saturday prompted heated debate about whether the dismissal was in the spirit of the game but the Marylebone Cricket Club has said the onus is on batters not to leave the crease at the non-striker's end too soon. India bowler Deepti Sharma ran out England's Dean for the final wicket in a one-dayer at Lord's after the non-facing batter had stepped out of her crease, prompting jeers from the crowd.

Cycling-Van der Poel convicted, fined after pleading guilty to assault of teenage girls

Mathieu van der Poel pleaded guilty to assault of two teenage girls on the eve of the world championship road race and the Dutch Cyclist was convicted and fined a total of A$1,500 ($974.85), his lawyer said on Monday. The 27-year-old had been charged with two counts of common assault after a confrontation with the girls -- aged 13 and 14 -- who he alleged repeatedly knocked on his door and ran away.

NFL-Pro Bowl to be replaced by skills competition, flag football game

The National Football League said on Monday it has decided to replace its annual Pro Bowl exhibition match between all-stars with a week-long skills competition and a flag football game starting next year in Las Vegas. The new event is being called "The Pro Bowl Games" and will replace the traditional tackle football game with competitions between the AFC and NFC culminating in a Feb. 5 game of flag football at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Athletics-World record holder Kosgei withdraws from London Marathon with injury

World record holder and twice London Marathon champion Brigid Kosgei has been forced to withdraw from Sunday's race due to a minor hamstring injury, organisers said on Monday. Kosgei, who won the London Marathon in 2019 and 2020, was one of the favourites going into the event. She also won the Tokyo Marathon earlier this year after a silver medal at the Olympics last year.

