Boxing-Fury says Joshua fight is off with no contract signed
WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has called off his proposed bout with Anthony Joshua, saying his fellow Briton had not signed the contract before Monday's deadline. "It's official, D-Day has come and gone," Fury said on Instagram. "No contract has been signed. It's officially over for Joshua... Forget about it."
Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 22:30 IST
