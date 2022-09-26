Left Menu

Boxing-Fury says Joshua fight is off with no contract signed

WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has called off his proposed bout with Anthony Joshua, saying his fellow Briton had not signed the contract before Monday's deadline. "It's official, D-Day has come and gone," Fury said on Instagram. "No contract has been signed. It's officially over for Joshua... Forget about it."

