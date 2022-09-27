Soccer-England and Germany sign off with 3-3 Nations League thriller

England and Germany drew 3-3 at Wembley on Monday as the hosts surged back from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 only for Kai Havertz to level with his second goal as the battle of the Nations League's Group A3 also-rans exploded into a memorable goalfest.

After a first half short on action and quality between the two World Cup-bound rivals Germany gradually took control, going ahead with a 52nd minute penalty by Ilkay Gundogan and a lovely Havertz curler in the 67th. England hit back with two goals in four minutes as Luke Shaw forced the ball in at the far post after 71 and then Bukayo Saka slalomed past three defenders and fed fellow substitute Mason Mount who brilliantly swept home the equaliser.

Another VAR penalty for a foul on Jude Bellingham enabled Harry Kane to put England ahead but just as the crowd were acclaiming the comeback, goalkeeper Nick Pope spilled a shot by Serge Gnabry and Havertz tapped in the loose ball in the 87th. Saka then thought he had won it for England, only for Marc-Andre ter Stegen to touch his shot past the post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)