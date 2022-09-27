Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl halftime show in Arizona

Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in February in Glendale, Arizona, the National Football League announced on Sunday. The Grammy-winning Barbadian singer is filling one of the most coveted slots in the U.S. music calendar, watched by millions of television viewers annually. Previous halftime performers have included Michael Jackson, Prince, Beyoncé, Missy Elliott, Lady Gaga, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen and the Who.

Motor sport-NASCAR great Johnson to retire from full-time competition

Seven-times NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson said on Monday he was retiring from full-time competition but would pursue "bucket list events" after he made the leap to IndyCar this year. The 47-year-old American announced in December he would compete in the full 2022 IndyCar season and had a best finish of fifth at the Grand Prix of Iowa in July.

Chess-World champion Carlsen alleges Niemann has cheated more than he admits

World chess champion Magnus Carlsen said on Monday he believed Hans Niemann had "cheated more - and more recently - than he has publicly admitted", adding he no longer wanted to play against the American and any rivals who repeatedly cheated in the past. The 31-year-old Norwegian resigned at the Julius Baer Generation Cup last week after one move against Niemann, who lags him by almost 200 Elo points - the rating system used to calculate the relative skill levels of players.

Boxing-Fury says Joshua fight is off as no contract signed

WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has called off his proposed 'Battle of Britain' bout with Anthony Joshua, saying his compatriot had not signed the contract before Monday's deadline. Fury had challenged Joshua earlier this month, saying he would come out of retirement to defend his title in December, a challenge Joshua accepted.

Tennis-Djokovic managing wrist issue, ATP Finals remains his goal

Novak Djokovic said he was bothered by a wrist problem during the Laver Cup in London and that his lengthy absence from the Tour recently could be to blame. The three-day tournament in London's O2 Arena was Djokovic's first event since the Serb won his 21st Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon in early July.

Cycling-Van der Poel convicted, fined after pleading guilty to assault of teenage girls

Mathieu van der Poel pleaded guilty to assault of two teenage girls on the eve of the world championship road race and the Dutch Cyclist was convicted and fined a total of A$1,500 ($974.85), his lawyer said on Monday. The 27-year-old had been charged with two counts of common assault after a confrontation with the girls -- aged 13 and 14 -- who he alleged repeatedly knocked on his door and ran away.

NFL-Pro Bowl to be replaced by skills competition, flag football game

The National Football League said on Monday it has decided to replace its annual Pro Bowl exhibition match between all-stars with a week-long skills competition and a flag football game starting next year in Las Vegas. The new event is being called "The Pro Bowl Games" and will replace the traditional tackle football game with competitions between the AFC and NFC culminating in a Feb. 5 game of flag football at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Rugby-Worcester enter administration after RFU suspends club amid financial issues

Premiership club Worcester Warriors went into administration on Monday after being suspended by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) from all competitions after failing to meet a deadline to prove they could operate amid their financial difficulties. Worcester are looking for new owners after they were served in August with a winding-up order over unpaid tax, reportedly totalling more than six million pounds ($6.41 million).

Athletics-World record holder Kosgei withdraws from London Marathon with injury

World record holder and twice London Marathon champion Brigid Kosgei has been forced to withdraw from Sunday's race due to a minor hamstring injury, organisers said on Monday. Kosgei, who won the London Marathon in 2019 and 2020, was one of the favourites going into the event. She also won the Tokyo Marathon earlier this year after a silver medal at the Olympics last year.

Browns DE Myles Garrett injured in auto crash

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and a passenger were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday after a single-vehicle crash. The team confirmed that the accident occurred after Garrett, 26, left the practice facility in Berea, Ohio.

