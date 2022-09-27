Left Menu

Soccer-FIFPRO, World Leagues sign agreement to promote fair employment conditions

Global soccer players union FIFPRO said it has signed an agreement with the World Leagues Forum (WLF) to address key matters at the international level such as the football calendar and player workload. It added that the immediate priority is to increase representation and establish industrial relations between leagues and player unions in women's soccer at the international level.

27-09-2022
Global soccer players union FIFPRO said it has signed an agreement with the World Leagues Forum (WLF) to address key matters at the international level such as the football calendar and player workload. According to a survey published by FIFPRO in May, 87% of professionals favour limiting the number of back-to-back matches to guard against a heavy workload.

The "Global Labour Agreement", which aims to promote fair conditions of employment in the sport, was signed at the United Nations' International Labour Organisation on Monday. It covers FIFPRO's network of 66 national player unions which represent more than 60,000 players, while the WLF represents the interests of 44 national leagues comprising some 1,100 clubs.

"The accord will enable FIFPRO and the WLF to address key matters at the international level that directly affect employment relations between clubs and players, and to actively pursue equitable representation in international decision-making," a statement said. It added that the immediate priority is to increase representation and establish industrial relations between leagues and player unions in women's soccer at the international level.

