Sports News Roundup: Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl halftime show in Arizona; Motor sport-NASCAR great Johnson to retire from full-time competition and more

Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl halftime show in Arizona

Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in February in Glendale, Arizona, the National Football League announced on Sunday. The Grammy-winning Barbadian singer is filling one of the most coveted slots in the U.S. music calendar, watched by millions of television viewers annually. Previous halftime performers have included Michael Jackson, Prince, Beyoncé, Missy Elliott, Lady Gaga, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen and the Who.

Motor sport-NASCAR great Johnson to retire from full-time competition

Seven-times NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson said on Monday he was retiring from full-time competition but would pursue "bucket list events" after he made the leap to IndyCar this year. The 47-year-old American announced in December he would compete in the full 2022 IndyCar season and had a best finish of fifth at the Grand Prix of Iowa in July.

Chess-World champion Carlsen alleges Niemann has cheated more than he admits

World chess champion Magnus Carlsen said on Monday he believed Hans Niemann had "cheated more - and more recently - than he has publicly admitted", adding he no longer wanted to play against the American and any rivals who repeatedly cheated in the past. The 31-year-old Norwegian resigned at the Julius Baer Generation Cup last week after one move against Niemann, who lags him by almost 200 Elo points - the rating system used to calculate the relative skill levels of players.

MLB roundup: Jays keep Aaron Judge in park, top Yanks in 10

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-out RBI single in the 10th inning, giving the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win over the visiting New York Yankees on Monday. The hit off Clarke Schmidt (5-5) scored automatic runner Cavan Biggio from second base after right fielder Aaron Judge had prolonged the inning with a catch at the right field wall.

Basketball-FIBA investigating fight between Mali players at Women's World Cup

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) launched an investigation on Tuesday after two Mali players were filmed fighting with each other after their team was eliminated from the Women's World Cup. The incident took place after Mali lost 81-68 to Serbia in their Group B clash in Sydney on Monday - their fourth straight defeat at the tournament.

Cycling-Van der Poel convicted, fined after pleading guilty to assault of teenage girls

Mathieu van der Poel pleaded guilty to assault of two teenage girls on the eve of the world championship road race and the Dutch Cyclist was convicted and fined a total of A$1,500 ($974.85), his lawyer said on Monday. The 27-year-old had been charged with two counts of common assault after a confrontation with the girls -- aged 13 and 14 -- who he alleged repeatedly knocked on his door and ran away.

Baseball-Judge's wait goes on as Blue Jays stop Yankees in extra innings

The New York Yankees were unable to clinch top spot in the American League East and Aaron Judge's historic home run chase remained stalled on Monday as Vladimir Guerrero's 10th inning walk off single earned the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win. The Yankees arrived in Toronto for a three-game series needing one win to seal the AL East crown and Judge needing one homer to match the AL single-season record of 61 set in 1961 by Roger Maris.

NFL-Pro Bowl to be replaced by skills competition, flag football game

The National Football League said on Monday it has decided to replace its annual Pro Bowl exhibition match between all-stars with a week-long skills competition and a flag football game starting next year in Las Vegas. The new event is being called "The Pro Bowl Games" and will replace the traditional tackle football game with competitions between the AFC and NFC culminating in a Feb. 5 game of flag football at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Athletics-World record holder Kosgei withdraws from London Marathon with injury

World record holder and twice London Marathon champion Brigid Kosgei has been forced to withdraw from Sunday's race due to a minor hamstring injury, organizers said on Monday. Kosgei, who won the London Marathon in 2019 and 2020, was one of the favorites going into the event. She also won the Tokyo Marathon earlier this year after a silver medal at the Olympics last year.

Browns DE Myles Garrett injured in auto crash

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and a passenger were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday after a single-vehicle crash. The team confirmed that the accident occurred after Garrett, 26, left the practice facility in Berea, Ohio.

