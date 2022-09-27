Left Menu

FIBA opens investigation after Mali players fight

The African country has gone 0-4 in the World Cup, losing by an average of 30 points.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 27-09-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 11:41 IST
FIBA has opened an investigation into an altercation between two Mali players in the mixed zone following their team's loss to Serbia at the women's World Cup.

The scuffle between Salimatou Kourouma and Kamite Elisabeth Dabou happened while they were walking through the postgame media area and was caught on film by Serbian media on Monday.

Kourouma, who is averaging 5.3 points, threw a few punches at Dabou before their Mali teammates jumped in to break them apart. Dabou is averaging 3.8 points.

Mali qualified for the World Cup as a late replacement for Nigeria, which had administrative issues. The African country has gone 0-4 in the World Cup, losing by an average of 30 points. Mali finishes its tournament against Canada on Tuesday, trying to win the country's first World Cup game since 2010, when the team went 1-4.

