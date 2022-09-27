Sports News Roundup: Jays keep Aaron Judge in park, top Yanks in 10; Judge's wait goes on as Blue Jays stop Yankees in extra innings and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Kipchoge will be at London Marathon, but not racing

Eliud Kipchoge will be the star attraction at the London Marathon this weekend but the Kenyan, who smashed his own world record for the distance in Berlin on Sunday, will restrict his exertions to handing out medals in the Mini-Marathon. Kipchoge, a four-times winner in London, clocked two hours, 01.09 seconds to take half a minute off his own record set on the same Berlin course four years ago.

Motor sport-NASCAR great Johnson to retire from full-time competition

Seven-times NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson said on Monday he was retiring from full-time competition but would pursue "bucket list events" after he made the leap to IndyCar this year. The 47-year-old American announced in December he would compete in the full 2022 IndyCar season and had a best finish of fifth at the Grand Prix of Iowa in July.

Chess-World champion Carlsen alleges Niemann has cheated more than he admits

World chess champion Magnus Carlsen said on Monday he believed Hans Niemann had "cheated more - and more recently - than he has publicly admitted", adding he no longer wanted to play against the American and any rivals who repeatedly cheated in the past. The 31-year-old Norwegian resigned at the Julius Baer Generation Cup last week after one move against Niemann, who lags him by almost 200 Elo points - the rating system used to calculate the relative skill levels of players.

Golf-Mickelson and three others drop out of LIV Golf lawsuit against PGA Tour

Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson and three other golfers dropped out of a lawsuit on Tuesday which had been filed against the PGA Tour last month over its decision to suspend players who participated on the new LIV Golf circuit. Mickelson asked to be dismissed from the lawsuit along with Talor Gooch, Ian Poulter and Hudson Swafford.

Exclusive-Qatar conscripts civilians for World Cup security - source

Qatar has called up hundreds of civilians, including diplomats summoned back from overseas, for mandatory military service operating security checkpoints at World Cup stadiums, according to a source and documents seen by Reuters. The deployment of conscripts, some of whom would normally defer national service because their work is considered vital, highlights the logistical challenge faced by the tiny Gulf Arab state hosting one of the world's biggest sports tournaments.

Motor racing-FIA approves three more sprint sessions in Formula One from 2023

Six Formula One grands prix from the 2023 season onwards will have sprint sessions after the governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA), on Tuesday approved an increase from three events this year. Sprint sessions have become highly popular with fans since it was introduced last year with qualifying taking place on Fridays and Saturday's short sprint race deciding the grid for Sunday's main race as well as awarding additional points.

MLB roundup: Jays keep Aaron Judge in park, top Yanks in 10

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-out RBI single in the 10th inning, giving the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win over the visiting New York Yankees on Monday. The hit off Clarke Schmidt (5-5) scored automatic runner Cavan Biggio from second base after right fielder Aaron Judge had prolonged the inning with a catch at the right field wall.

Baseball-Judge's wait goes on as Blue Jays stop Yankees in extra innings

The New York Yankees were unable to clinch top spot in the American League East and Aaron Judge's historic home run chase remained stalled on Monday as Vladimir Guerrero's 10th inning walkoff single earned the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win. The Yankees arrived in Toronto for a three-game series needing one win to seal the AL East crown and Judge needing one homer to match the AL single-season record of 61 set in 1961 by Roger Maris.

NFL-Pro Bowl to be replaced by skills competition, flag football game

The National Football League said on Monday it has decided to replace its annual Pro Bowl exhibition match between all-stars with a week-long skills competition and a flag football game starting next year in Las Vegas. The new event is being called "The Pro Bowl Games" and will replace the traditional tackle football game with competitions between the AFC and NFC culminating in a Feb. 5 game of flag football at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Athletics-World record holder Kosgei withdraws from London Marathon with injury

World record holder and twice London Marathon champion Brigid Kosgei has been forced to withdraw from Sunday's race due to a minor hamstring injury, organisers said on Monday. Kosgei, who won the London Marathon in 2019 and 2020, was one of the favourites going into the event. She also won the Tokyo Marathon earlier this year after a silver medal at the Olympics last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)