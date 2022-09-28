Left Menu

Soccer-Uruguay beat Canada 2-0 in final match before World Cup

De la Cruz opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a sublime free kick that curled over the wall and beat the keeper. Liverpool's 75 million euros ($71.86 million) forward Nunez doubled Uruguay's lead just after the half-hour mark when he powered home a header after his strike partner Luis Suarez floated in a cross.

Uruguay beat Canada 2-0 in their final friendly before the World Cup with Nicolas de la Cruz and Darwin Nunez scoring first-half goals to give the South American side victory in Bratislava on Tuesday. De la Cruz opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a sublime free kick that curled over the wall and beat the keeper.

Liverpool's 75 million euros ($71.86 million) forward Nunez doubled Uruguay's lead just after the half-hour mark when he powered home a header after his strike partner Luis Suarez floated in a cross. Canada had more possession and did threaten but John Herdman's side struggled to find the final ball as Uruguay kept a clean sheet and returned to winning ways following their 1-0 loss to Iran last week.

Canada are in Group F along with Belgium, Morocco and Croatia while Uruguay face Portugal, Ghana and South Korea in Group H at the World Cup, which kicks off on Nov. 20 in Qatar. ($1 = 1.0437 euros)

