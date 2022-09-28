Left Menu

Soccer-Lacklustre United States held to 0-0 draw by Saudi Arabia

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2022 02:01 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 02:01 IST
Soccer-Lacklustre United States held to 0-0 draw by Saudi Arabia

United States were held to a 0-0 draw by Saudi Arabia in Murcia, Spain on Tuesday as the Americans again struggled to create chances in their final friendly before the World Cup. The pressure was on for the U.S. after a woeful 2-0 defeat to Japan in their penultimate warm-up, when they failed to record a single shot on goal, and they left fans with plenty to worry about ahead of the tournament in Qatar as they failed to break down the Saudi defence.

A pair of brilliant saves from Matt Turner kept it scoreless, as American keeper kept out a shot to the bottom right in the first minute from Sultan Al Ghannam and a 70th-minute effort from Haitham Asiri. But the performance left little cause for optimism as the United States get set to return to the World Cup stage four years after failing to qualify.

With just two shots on goal, the lacklustre Americans created few opportunities and the departure of midfielder Giovanni Reyna in the 30th minute as a precautionary measure was a heavy blow. "I can't fault the effort but we need to keep improving," coach Gregg Berhalter said.

"It's nervy times - people are worried about being on the roster or not... The confidence isn't there yet but we'll get there."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022