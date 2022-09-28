Left Menu

Soccer-Slovenia's Sesko scores wonder goal as Sweden are relegated

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2022 02:14 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 02:14 IST
Soccer-Slovenia's Sesko scores wonder goal as Sweden are relegated

A stunning first-half volley from Benjamin Sesko helped Slovenia secure a 1-1 draw away to Sweden in Nations League B Group 4 on Tuesday, a result that relegated the hosts after a dismal campaign that featured four defeats in six games.

Serbia beat Norway 2-0 in Oslo to claim victory in the group with 13 points, three ahead of their hosts, while the Slovenians collected six points and the Swedes finished bottom on four. Sesko gave the visitors the lead with a thunderous left-foot volley in the 28th minute but the Swedes bounced back, with Emil Forsberg levelling with a superb solo goal three minutes before the break.

Knowing that they needed a win to stay up, the Swedes threw caution to the wind, but not for the first time in the competition, their attack came up well short of the mark as the game finished in a draw.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022