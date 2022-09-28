Left Menu

Umesh, Shreyas, Shahbaz join Team India for T20Is against South Africa

Hardik Pandya has been rested while Deepak Hooda is injured. Shami is yet to recover from COVID-19

ANI | Updated: 28-09-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 12:51 IST
Umesh, Shreyas, Shahbaz join Team India for T20Is against South Africa
Image Credit: ANI
The BCCI on Wednesday announced that pacer Umesh Yadav, batter Shreyas Iyer and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed have been added to the Indian squad for the home T20I series against South Africa. Deepak Hooda is ruled out of the upcoming South Africa tour of India after sustaining a back injury. The all-rounder is at NCA for further management of his injury.

Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have also reported to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for conditioning-related work while Arshdeep Singh has linked up with the squad in Thiruvananthapuram. Mohammed Shami is yet to attain full recovery from COVID-19 and will not be able to take part in the three-match T20I series.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as Shami's replacement and Shreyas Iyer as a replacement for Hooda. Shahbaz Ahmed has also been added to the T20I squad. India's T20I series against South Africa will start on Wednesday with first T20I in Kerala. It will be followed by two more matches on October 2 and 4. After this, three ODIs will be played from October 6 onwards.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed. (ANI)

